A preliminary investigation into last month’s fatal Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives, has intensified scrutiny around the incident, sparking media speculation and prompting renewed calls for a comprehensive inquiry.

According to a staff memo reviewed by Reuters, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson acknowledged on Monday that the report issued by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) “triggered a new round of speculation in the media.” Wilson remarked that while the findings offered “greater clarity,” they simultaneously “opened additional questions.”

CEO of Air India Shares His Observation After Release of Preliminary Investigation About Crash. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The AAIB released its initial findings on Saturday, revealing cockpit confusion shortly before the Boeing 787 Dreamliner plunged shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, en route to London. All but one of the 242 people aboard perished, alongside 19 individuals on the ground.

No faults found yet

The preliminary AAIB report stated there were no indications of mechanical or maintenance failure, and all mandatory maintenance had been completed. However, the cockpit voice recorder captured a chilling exchange, with one pilot asking the other why the fuel had been cut off.

“The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report noted. Both engine two fuel cutoff switches were found to have flipped nearly simultaneously, though the cause remains undetermined.

Despite this revelation, the report recommended no immediate action for aircraft manufacturer Boeing or engine supplier GE.

Pilots’ experience underlines ALPA’s call for fair inquiry

Air India’s commanding pilot, 56-year-old Sumeet Sabharwal, had logged 15,638 flight hours and also served as an instructor. His co-pilot, Clive Kunder, 32, had 3,403 hours of flying experience. The memo confirmed both pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breathalyser tests and showed no medical irregularities.

In a statement, ALPA India, representing Indian pilots within the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations, rejected any early assumptions of pilot error. The group called for a “fair, fact-based inquiry” to determine the actual cause of the crash.

Air India faces broader scrutiny after crash

Beyond the crash probe, Air India has been facing increasing regulatory pressure. On 4 July, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) initiated an investigation into budget arm Air India Express.

This followed a Reuters exposé revealing the airline’s delay in replacing critical engine parts on an Airbus A320 and the alleged falsification of compliance records.

CEO Campbell Wilson cautioned against drawing conclusions prematurely, emphasising, “The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over.”

