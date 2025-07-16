Indian pilot associations have come out strongly in defence of the crew involved in the Air India Flight 171 tragedy, urging restraint and condemning speculation

A preliminary report revealed that a sudden shift in fuel-control switches led to the crash, though no blame was assigned to the crew

With aviation experts and regulators weighing in, calls for transparency and a thorough final investigation continue to grow

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, Indian pilot organisations have strongly defended the aircraft’s crew against speculation and premature conclusions surrounding the incident.

The Indian Commercial Pilots’ Association (ICPA) said in a statement that the crew “acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions and the pilots shouldn’t be vilified based on conjecture”.

ICPA and ALPA India denounce pilot suicide speculation, urging ethical reporting and due process. Photo credit: HindustanTimes/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

The association also condemned media speculation about the possibility of pilot suicide, describing such claims as “reckless” and “deeply insensitive”.

It stated, “To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession.”

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London Gatwick, resulting in 260 fatalities.

The report confirmed that both fuel-control switches moved to the “cut-off” position, cutting fuel to the engines. Although the switches were soon returned to “run”, the aircraft crashed seconds later.

Cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking the other why he “did the cut-off”, to which the reply was “I didn’t”.

The report did not clarify which pilot made the remarks. No attribution of blame was made, and the pilots were reported to be adequately rested and cleared for duty.

Boeing fuel switches and FAA safety advisory

Aviation experts noted that Boeing’s fuel-control switches are typically equipped with lock guards and require deliberate action to operate, reducing the risk of accidental engagement.

The report referred to a 2018 US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) bulletin which raised concerns about certain Boeing 737 fuel switches being installed with their locking mechanisms disengaged.

The FAA acknowledged the issue but did not categorise it as unsafe. Following the recent findings, the FAA reiterated that the switches in Boeing aircraft remained safe, adding that its advisory had been based on installation concerns rather than systemic faults.

Call for transparency and fair investigation

Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) voiced concern over the investigation’s direction and transparency. Its president, Captain Sam Thomas, criticised the perceived bias against the pilots and raised alarms about the exclusion of suitably qualified personnel from the probe.

“We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots and we strongly object to this line of thought,” he stated, urging that the association be allowed observer status to ensure transparency.

Civil Aviation Minister urges patience

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu urged restraint and cautioned against drawing conclusions before the final report was released. Praising the professionalism of India’s aviation personnel, he described pilots and crew as the “backbone of this civil aviation” and “the most wonderful workforce in the whole world”.

Flight 171 had departed Ahmedabad on 12 June with 242 people on board. The crash claimed the lives of 241 passengers and 19 people on the ground, with one passenger surviving the impact. The final investigation report is expected within a year, with contributions from Indian authorities, Boeing, General Electric, and international experts.

Air India: Officials submit report on crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a preliminary report into the fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner is expected to be published by Friday, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The probe has narrowed its focus to the aircraft’s engine fuel control switches, following extensive data analysis.

The London-bound Dreamliner tragically lost altitude just after takeoff from Ahmedabad on 12 June, crashing at only 650 feet and killing 241 of the 242 passengers onboard, along with others on the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng