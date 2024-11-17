Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and global issues.

FCT, Abuja - Narendra Modi on Sunday morning, November 17, addressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at State House, Abuja.

Modi, the prime minister (PM) of India, had on Saturday night, November 16, arrived in Abuja. Nigerian public officials as well as the Indian community in the African nation extended a vibrant welcome to Modi.

The 74-year-old is on a two-day state visit to West Africa's largest economy. The last Indian leader to visit Nigeria was Manmohan Singh in 2007.

After President Tinubu posted on his verified X handle asserting that he looks forward to the two countries’ bilateral discussions ‘to expand the strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in critical sectors', Modi prayed for the strengthening of bilateral friendship between the nations.

On Sunday morning, November 17, President Tinubu received Modi at the State House, Abuja. Modi inspected the Guard of Honour, which was followed by a 21-gun salute in his honour.

Speaking during his meeting with Tinubu, Modi delivered a two-word Yoruba sentence, describing Tinubu as "ore mi", which translates to "my friend".

Tinubu honours Modi

Meanwhile, President Tinubu confered Modi with Nigeria's second highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). The leader of the regional bloc, ECOWAS, declared Modi a friend of Nigeria.

