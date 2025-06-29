Israeli Strike on Iranian Prison Killed More Than 70

An Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s Evin Prison killed 71 people, including civilians, sparking international outrage and raising questions about the prison’s selection as a target

The notorious detention facility, long criticised for human rights abuses, was among several sites attacked during escalating tensions between Israel and Iran

France condemned the strike, citing grave concerns for two of its nationals held at the prison

Seventy-one people were killed on Monday in a deadly strike on Iran’s Evin Prison, reportedly carried out by the Israeli military, according to Mizan, the official news agency of the Iranian judiciary.

The strike marked a dramatic escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, coming just hours before a ceasefire was declared.

Deadly Evin Prison attack kills dozens

The attack, confirmed by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, targeted the entrance of the notorious detention facility located in the Iranian capital of Tehran. While Israel also struck the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij paramilitary wing, it has not offered a rationale for targeting Evin.

Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir reported that “the martyrs include prison administrative staff, conscripted soldiers, inmates, family members of prisoners who were at the prison for visits or legal follow-ups, and neighbors living near the prison.” The blast caused widespread damage to the surrounding area, according to the state-affiliated Fars news agency.

France condemns Israel’s attack on evin prison

France strongly condemned the attack due to the presence of two of its nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who had been detained at Evin since May 2022 on charges of espionage. “The strike aimed at Evin Prison in Tehran put in danger two of our nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, hostages for the past three years. It’s unacceptable,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot posted on X.

The couple had been arrested while holidaying in Iran and were later featured in a televised confession, widely regarded as coerced, in which Kohler allegedly claimed to be an agent of France’s DGES intelligence service.

Notorious symbol of repression

Evin Prison has long been criticised by human rights advocates for its treatment of political prisoners, including journalists, musicians, and activists.

Critics of the regime have highlighted the facility’s legacy of alleged torture, arbitrary detention, and denial of legal rights.

Ceasefire announced following 12 days of escalation

Monday’s strike came on the heels of nearly two weeks of heightened hostilities between Israel and Iran, which began with an earlier Israeli attack.

A ceasefire was declared late Monday, though the stability of the truce remains uncertain in light of the prison bombing’s devastating toll.

The incident has drawn international concern, with further diplomatic fallout expected as details of the strike and its implications continue to unfold.

