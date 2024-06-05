The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across the nation to look out for the new moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1445 AH on Thursday, June 6

He made this call via a statement released by the chairman of the advisory committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council in Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Janaidu

Muslims are requested to report any sighting of the new moon to the nearest District or Village Head, who will then communicate it to the Sultan

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH from Thursday, June 6.

He made the call on Wednesday, June 5, through a statement issued by Prof. Sambo Janaidu, chairman of the advisory committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

As reported by Vanguard, Abubakar stated thus:

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Thursday, June 6, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qidah 1445 AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1445 AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah on Thursday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The Sultan prayed Allah to continue to support Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

Meanwhile, Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar, is one of the four sacred months in Islam during which Muslims across the world perform pilgrimage (Hajj) and celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival.

BBC reported that during the month, Muslim pilgrims from around the world congregate in Mecca to perform Hajj, which begins on the eighth, and celebrate Eid-El-Kabir from the 10th to the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah.

Sultan declares date for Eid-el-Fitr 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, announced that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri will be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Sultan, who doubled as the president general of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), disclosed that the reason was that the national moon sighting committee could not sight the new moon across the country.

Professor Sambo Junaidu, the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs of the sultanate council, said the council accepted the report of the moon sighting committee.

