Despite Iran's warning, The United States has declared support for Israel to retaliate Tehran’s overnight drone and missile attack

US President Joe Biden confirmed that G7 countries meeting will be conveyed over Iran's strikes on Israel

This is coming after the U.S. and Israeli militaries shot down the “vast majority” of the missiles and dozens of attack drones, but some missiles struck a military base in the south, causing minor damage

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, said a meeting of the G7 countries will be convened on Sunday (today) April 14, to “coordinate a united diplomatic response” to Iran’s attack on Israel.

US President Joe Biden meet with his national security team as Iran launched attacks on Israel. Photo credit: Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Iran attack: US back Israel

Recall that Iran attacked Israel as a reprisal for a strike that killed an Iranian military commander in Damascus in early April.

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, and the US.

In a statement, Biden said he reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the US’ “ironclad commitment” to security in the Middle Eastern country.

“I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel,” the US president said.

As reported by Times of Israel, the US helped Israel take out almost all of the around 300 drones and missiles fired at it in an “unprecedented attack” from Iran, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack," Biden said. "My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders."

Biden made this assertion amid reported fears in Washington that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will try to pull the Americans into wider regional conflict.

Italy, current holder of the G7 presidency, will convene the meeting in the early afternoon, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement on X.

Meloni said she’s “deeply concerned” over a possible escalation in the Middle East after Iran’s drones and missiles attack on Israel, AlJazeera reported.

Iran attack: Israel closes schools nationwide

Meanwhile, Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, announced to close all schools effectively from Sunday, April 14, after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.

Israel's military spokesman Daniel Hagari disclosed this on Saturday, April 12.

“There will be no educational activities when the school week begins on Sunday in light of the security situation,” he said in a televised statement.

“Iran launched UAVs from its territory towards the territory of the state of Israel.

“We are working in close cooperation with the United States and our partners in the region in order to act against the launches and intercept them,” he added.

