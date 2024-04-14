United States President Joe Biden and top national security team members were reported to be working to avoid the risk of a wider regional war in the Middle East. This followed a number of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

Thus, the US president told their counterparts it would not participate in any offensive move against Iran. According to CNN, this was disclosed by top officials who were familiar with the development.

While having a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, Biden described the successful interception of the Iranian Missiles and Drones as a major victory for Tel Aviv. The US president then suggested that further Israel's response was not necessary.

Why Israel should not retaliate Iran's attack

Biden told Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that Israel should consider Saturday's defence as a win because Iran's attacks were largely unsuccessful and showed that Israel's military has superior capability. A senior administration official disclosed this.

Israel has claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Iran noted that the attack was carried out in response to a raid by the Israeli forces on its consulate in Syria on April 1, and the matter can now be considered concluded.

How many Palestinians got killed in Gaza?

No less than 19 Palestinians were recently killed and over 200 wounded in six major attacks in Gaza by the Israeli forces. In the same vein, Israeli settlers have continued to attack Palestinians and their homes, with at least 19 people injured.

Since October 7, a minimum of 33,686 Palestinians have been killed and 76,309 in a series of Israeli attacks on Gaza. At the moment, the number of deaths from Hamas' attack in Israel stands at 1,139, while dozens of Palestinians have been held captive since October 7.

