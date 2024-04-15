Iran vs Isreal: Military Personnel, Manpower, Airpower, Population, Financials, Others Compared
- Placed side by side, Iran is ahead of Israel, according to global statistics which a number of indices for both nations
- For instance, in terms of naval power, submarines, armoured vehicles, and fleet strength, Iran is stronger
- However, in the areas of reserve personnel, defense budget, foreign reserve, and total aircraft, Israel is taking the lead
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Like many other times, the Middle East is boiling with the Iran-Israel conflict which culminated in multiple missiles from the former against the latter on Saturday, April 13.
While the international community, including Nigeria, is calling on the warring nations to adopt a peaceful method of resolving the issue, the comparison of certain indices of particular interest for both countries brings them into perspective.
A comparative analysis of both nations in many ramifications of national resources, reveals that Iran is ahead of Israel.
Below are the areas compared:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Total Population:
Iran : 87.6M
Israel : 9.04M
Available Manpower:
Iran : 49.05M
Israel : 3.80M
Fit-for-Service:
Iran : 41.17M
Israel : 3.16M
Military Personnel:
Iran : 610K
Israel : 170K
Reserve Personnel:
Iran : 350K
Israel : 465K
Paramilitary Forces:
Iran : 220K
Israel : 35K
Financials:
Defense Budget:
Iran : $9.95B
Israel : $24.4B
External Debt:
Iran : $8B
Israel : $135B
Foreign Reserve:
Iran : $127.15B
Israel : $212.93B
Airpower:
Total Aircraft:
Iran : 551
Israel : 612
Fighter Aircraft:
Iran : 186
Israel : 241
Attack Helicopter
Iran: 13
Israel : 48
Land Power:
Tank Strength:
Iran : 1,996
Israel : 1,370
Armored Vehicles:
Iran : 65,765
Israel : 43,407
Self-Propelled Artillery:
Iran : 580
Israel : 650
Naval Power:
Fleet Strength:
Iran : 101
Israel : 67
Submarines:
Iran : 19
Israel : 5
Logistics:
Airports:
Iran : 319
Israel : 42
Merchant Marine:
Iran : 942
Israel : 45
Natural Resources:
Oil Production:
Iran : 3.45M bbl
Israel : 0 bbl
Israel closes schools amid tension with Iran
Israel, in a move to protect its citizens, has announced to close all schools effectively from Sunday, April 14, after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.
Israel's military spokesman Daniel Hagari disclosed this on Saturday, April 12.
Hagari said there would be no educational activities when the school week resumed on Sunday in light of the security situation
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng