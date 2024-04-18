Late Prophet T.B Joshua's prophecy about the possible outbreak of the Third World War and clash between Israel and Iran has kept many wondering

In the video, the late T.B Joshua predicted that Israel and Iran would clash at some point, and it would lead to a Third World War because big countries would take sides

According to the late Joshua, the war should be prevented at all costs because it what had happened in the past was an atom, but the war would be an element

Moment Late Prophet T.B Joshua released a prophecy about the brewing war between Iran and Israel, adding that the issue between the two countries would lead to a third world war and it would be more brutal than expected.

The cleric, in a video shared on Twitter by Mo-Mo, maintained that world leaders should ensure that the war was prevented from breaking out because nations would take sides and it would lead to World War III.

Nigerians react to video of prophecy of Prophet T.B Joshua on the clash between Iran and Israel emerges Photo Credit: Getty Images

According to Prophet T.B Joshua, the war would be more brutal than expected. He said what the world had experienced in the past would be an atom, and the war between Iran and Israel would be an element.

Israel, Iran war: Nigerians react to TB Joshua's prophecy

Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their concerns. Below are some of their reactions.

A Nigerian on X platform Fj_Ng said:

"If it's nothing like we've never seen, then I'll assume it's the great tribulation the Bible said about because that's the only war that will be greater than wars ever heard of. If tension continues to rise, I guess the "man of peace" will rise—the antichrist promising peace."

Another user with the handle @firstladyshipPA tweeted:

"This T.B. Joshua prophecy has no meaning but is just a mere prediction, if you follow global politics, you can predict world events or wars. Right now the world doesn't want major war. Any major war between two major powers will be disastrous and plugged the world economy to a level we have not seen."

Sesan Akin revealed the bible verse. He wrote:

"Anyone confused about what is going on between Israel and Iran should read Ezekiel 38 & 39."

Emray Owolabi called for prayers. He stated:

"Wow it’s already happening. Let’s pray it doesn’t go beyond what it is now."

Commenting on the video, a user with the handle @itspauldaniels said:

"It’s actually a very serious war that can set the entire Middle East ablaze. The triggers are there for world powers to step in and take sides, and this might wipe out the entire human race, as you said."

See the video here:

