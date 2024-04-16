Israel is serious about responding to Iran's multiple missile attacks on Saturday, April 13, which were largely intercepted

Israel - While mulling a military response to Iran's recent attack, Israel has launched a diplomatic offensive against the Islamic nation.

In a message to 32 nations on Tuesday, April 16, the Israeli foreign minister, Israel Katz, called for sanctions against Tehran

Katz also urged the international community to declare the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation.

His tweet read:

“Alongside the military response to the firing of the missiles and the UAVs, I am leading a diplomatic offensive against Iran.

“This morning, I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world, calling for sanctions to be imposed on the Iranian missile project and that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be declared a terrorist organisation."

Israel discloses when it will respond to Iran's counter-attack

Meanwhile, Israel had said it would respond to the drone and missile attack on its territory by the Iranian forces as soon as it concludes on the mode of the attack.

An Israeli official said that Tel Aviv had yet to determine the appropriate response, whether to try to "break all the dishes" or take a more measured approach.

Israel claimed that over 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq and Yemen, adding that many of them were intercepted by its military.

Biden explains why US will not back Israel to fight Iran

United States president, Joe Biden, and top national security team members were reported to be working to avoid the risk of a wider regional war in the Middle East. This followed a number of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

Thus, the US president told their counterparts it would not participate in any offensive move against Iran.

