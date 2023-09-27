A devastating fire that broke out at a wedding in Al-Hamdaniya in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province has led to the death of at least 100 people and left 150 others injured

The tragic incident occurred while hundreds of people were celebrating at the venue, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation

Meanwhile, reports have it that the flammable building materials used in the venue’s construction contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, causing parts of the ceiling to collapse

More than 100 people have been reported dead and 150 injured in the fire outbreak that occurred at one wedding party in the Hamdaniya district of Iraq's Nineveh province.

Iraq Wedding Fire: Husband, Wife, Over 115 People Reported Dead. Photo credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Facebook

BBC Pidgin reported that hundreds of people were celebrating at Qaraqosh in Iraq's northern Nineveh province when a fire tore through the venue late on Tuesday evening, September 26.

Meanwhile, the cause of the inferno is yet unknown but reports have it that the fire started after they lit fireworks.

Reacting to the development, the deputy governor of Nineveh, Hassan al-Allaq, told Reuters that 113 people have been confirmed dead, while state news agency INA reported that the death toll has hit at least 100, and 150 people injured.

However, he suggests that the number of deaths and injuries is not fixed and might rise.

Iraq wedding fire kills husband, wife, others

The newly married couple was said to be among the people who have died, the health directorate confirmed.

Meanwhile, the civil defence has continued the search for the dead bodies of people who had burnt and survivors of the building burned to pieces.

Firefighters searched the charred remains of the building in Qaraqosh, also known as Hamdaniya, through Wednesday morning and bereaved relatives gathered outside a morgue in the nearby city of Mosul, wailing and rocking in distress.

Several sources in Qaraqosh said the bride and groom had survived the fire, but Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that or speak to their families.

Investigation ordered

Iraq's Interior Ministry said it had issued four arrest warrants for the owners of the wedding hall, state media reported, and President Abdul Latif Rashid called for an investigation.

State media later reported that one of the owners had been arrested.

