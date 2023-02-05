Pervez Musharraf, the army general who seized power in Pakistan in 1999 and ruled the impoverished Muslim-majority nation for nine tumultuous years, has died

The cause of his death has not been made known or reported, but he had been receiving medical treatment in Dubai

Meanwhile, Musharraf who was a dictator, who believed he could save a failing democracy; a U.S. ally in a society with strong anti-American leanings, passed on at age 79

Pakistan’s former president General Pervez Musharraf, who took power in a bloodless coup in 1999 and launched a fight against Islamist extremism, has died at the age of 79, Daily Mail reports.

General Musharraf was a controversial military ruler who led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the US war in Afghanistan against the same Taliban fighters his nation had previously backed, even as Islamic militants twice targeted him for assassination.

The former military ruler of Pakistan died at a hospital in Dubai following a prolonged illness. Photo credit: Khaleej Times

Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008, New York Post report confirmed.

“I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters.

General Pervez Musharraf who was a former Pakistani politician and four-star general of the Pakistan Army breathes his last breath on Sunday, Feb 5th, 2023. Photo credit: Khaleej Times

How he died

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile.

Reaction

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to Musharraf’s family on social media.

“May the departed soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Life and times before death

The former special forces commando became president through the last of a string of military coups that hit Pakistan after its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India.

He ruled the nuclear-armed state after his 1999 coup through turbulent times, including tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency, an ALJAZEERA report also confirmed.

