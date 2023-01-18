Citizens of The Gambia have been greeted with the sad news of the demise of their Vice President, Badara Joof

The sad news was made public by President Adama Barrow via his social media handle on Wednesday, January 18

According to the announcement, it was gathered that Vice President Joof gave up the ghost in an unnamed Indian hospital

Vice President Badara Joof of The Gambia has been pronounced dead by President Adama Barrow.

President Barrow in an emotional tweet made the announcement on Wednesday, January 18.

The late-Badara Joof died in an unnamed hospital in India after a brief illness. Photo: Badara Alieu Joof

His tweet reads:

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi.”

As contained in the tweet, the president confirmed that the tragic demise of his vice transpired in an Indian hospital after a brief illness.

Details of his demise according to Daily Trust, Joof was a student at Armitage High School and trained as a teacher himself at Yundum Teachers’ College.

He held a bachelor of education degree from the University of Bristol, a master’s degree in English literature from the University of London, and a master’s degree in development economics from the University of Bath.

About Vice President Joof

Joof began his career as a qualified teacher, teaching English at The Gambia College.

He was then head of the department of languages and literature at Nusrat High School. He was the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education for many years. In March 2002, it was reported that he had been transferred to the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

Joof worked as the World Bank Liaison Officer to the Gambia. In this role, he assisted higher education minister Mariama Sarr-Ceesay in introducing a new education policy to the Gambia.

In 2013, Joof visited various project sites in the Gambia along with Ministry of Agriculture officials to better understand their challenges. In 2014, Joof was appointed as an Education Specialist in Dakar, Senegal to the World Bank.

On 22 February 2017, President Barrow appointed Joof as his Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

