Nigerian embassy has sent an important message to its residents living in Ukraine, as tension heightened

The embassy gave this advisory hours after a state of emergency was declared on the entire territory of Ukraine

Earlier, US President Joe Biden already deployed 3,000 additional American troops to Poland and Romania amidst more attacks

As tensions rise in Ukraine over the Russian military operation, the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has told Nigerians resident in the country to be responsible for their personal security and safety.

Many are trapped in the crisis, which global leaders have been unable to resolve despite several threats, sanctions and appeal.

The embassy said this in an advisory issued shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, Daily Trust reports.

The travel advice

The travel advice was in response to the declaration of state of emergency and martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine except the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

“We this, regional commissions are to decide on the necessary security measures to adopt in strengthening the protection of public order and facilities for the safety of the citizenry and running of the economy in their domains.”

“It can be restriction of movement, an additional inspection and verification of certain documents of individuals, among others. These are preventive measures aimed at ensuring that the country remains calm and the economy continue to function uninterrupted, while it lasted.

“In view of this development, the Embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.

“The Embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals considers the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporary relocate to anywhere consider safe by private arrangements. They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“In addition, in case of students seeking temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, he assured that the embassy remains open for its consular duties and responsibilities at all times. it will always avail you of updates when necessary.”

Immediate evacuation

The House of Representatives has demanded an immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

The Nigerian ministry of foreign affairs has pledged to ensure the safety of all Nigerians residing in Ukraine.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the minister, on Thursday, February 24, said the federal government is planning to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return home.

Onyeama added that the government is thinking of commencing flight operations for citizens, particularly students.

