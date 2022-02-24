Amid the escalating tension in Ukraine, a popular Nigerian pastor, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a warning message to Putin and Biden

Ayodele said the two world leaders need to put an end to the crisis, warning that it will cause huge destruction in other countries

The cleric sent a message to the international community to immediately intervene and put end to the crisis for the sake of humanity

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has dropped a prediction on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The cleric made a statement concerning the crisis during a prayer meeting with notable African leaders at his mountain located around the Lome-Benin-Nigerian border a few days ago, PM News reported.

Nigerian pastor, Primate Elijah Ayodele, urged world leaders to stop the Russin-Ukraine crisis before it's too late. Photo credits: Drew Angerer, Matt Dunham - Pool, Handout/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Ayodele cautioned Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, and Joe Biden, president of the United States, stating that he foresees the crisis escalating beyond necessary and causing destruction in other countries.

Russia-Ukraine crisis will not lead to Third World War - Ayodele

Speaking further, the cleric revealed that the Russia-Ukraine crisis it will not lead to a third world war.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He, however, warned that the destruction will be too much to bear if both leaders don’t cease fire and put an end to the crisis now.

The man of God also called on the international community to immediately intervene for the sake of humanity.

His words:

‘’International communities should handle the crisis between Ukraine and Russia now otherwise it will escalate beyond necessary.

"I advise Joe Biden and Putin to a cease-fire, this crisis will escalate to something more disastrous, it will cause destruction though it will not lead to third world war but I see the destruction that will affect other countries.’’

Russia attacks Ukraine as Putin announces military operation, explosions rock Kyiv

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Putin announced military operation in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

It was gathered that at least seven “loud explosions” have been heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, has also raised alarm that Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes.

Source: Legit.ng