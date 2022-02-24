Residents of Ukraine who are Chinese citizens have been asked to put the country's flag in prominent positions on their cars

Also, the embassy called on its citizens to stay at home and stay away from the windows because military operation is underway

Also, it urged its nationals to extend a helping hand to each other to reflect the image of the Chinese people

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine released a warning for its citizens in the country early Thursday, urging them to place the Chinese flag on their vehicles for safety.

"The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated dramatically. There have been bombings in multiple cities, and the military operations are under way," said the statement from the embassy. It urged citizens to stay home and away from windows or glass, warning "serious riots" may happen on the streets.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine released a warning for its citizens in the country. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It added that if Chinese nationals are driving on the roads, "the Chinese national flag can be affixed to the visible part of the car body."

It also asked Chinese nationals to pay close attention to the situation, stay in contact with overseas Chinese organizations, and to "extend a helping hand to each other to reflect the image of the Chinese people and the strength of China."

Source: Legit.ng