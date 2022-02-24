The invasion of Ukraine by Russia under the leader of Vladimir Putin has not brought about serious reactions from China

In fact, the Chinese government is trying to avoid answering some key questions over the unprovoked invasion

Instead of condemnation, China will go ahead with the wheat sales deal it struck with Rusia recently

In what many people might term a tacit support, China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Instead of doing this, it repeatedly calls for parties to "exercise restraint" and accusing the United States of "fueling fire" in the tensions.

In a ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing that went on for more than 90 minutes, spokesperson and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying dodged more than 11 questions regarding Russia's actions in Ukraine, CNN reports.

China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine. Photo: NYT

Hua added that China would begin importing Russian wheat, a move that could ease the impact of Western sanctions on Russia.

He said:

"The Ukraine issue has a very complicated historical background. It has evolved to the present situation due to the joint action of various factors ... security should be a matter of joint cooperation and sustainable security, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected and addressed."

