UK Publishes Amount Prime Minister Receives as Salary, Posts Correct Figure
- The UK government published figures showing what the prime minister is entitled to earn versus what is actually claimed each year
- The entitled salary and the claimed salary for the UK prime minister are set at two different figures, with a notable gap between them
- Both salary figures have been converted to Nigerian naira, revealing exactly how much the amounts translate to in local currency
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The United Kingdom has officially disclosed how much its prime minister earns annually, with figures published on the UK government's website revealing a clear distinction between two salary categories.
According to the UK government's official data, the prime minister is entitled to receive £83,837 (N150,867,028.94) annually.
UK prime minister's entitled salary
This represents the full salary that the occupant of the office is eligible to receive under existing arrangements.
The second figure tells a slightly different story. The UK prime minister's claimed salary, meaning the amount actually drawn from public funds, is £75,440 (N135,756,392.32) per year.
UK prime minister's claimed salary
That leaves a gap of £8,397 between what the prime minister is entitled to receive and what is actually claimed, indicating that the full entitlement is not being taken.
The figures offer a rare window into the formal pay structure at the very top of British government, showing that holding the country's highest political office does not necessarily mean collecting every pound available under the role's official pay scale.
UK Army states annual salary of soldiers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army published the annual salaries of its non-commissioned personnel, including recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals and sergeants.
The report detailed how much soldiers earn yearly in pounds, with the figures also converted to Nigerian naira for readers.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng