The UK government published figures showing what the prime minister is entitled to earn versus what is actually claimed each year

The entitled salary and the claimed salary for the UK prime minister are set at two different figures, with a notable gap between them

Both salary figures have been converted to Nigerian naira, revealing exactly how much the amounts translate to in local currency

The United Kingdom has officially disclosed how much its prime minister earns annually, with figures published on the UK government's website revealing a clear distinction between two salary categories.

According to the UK government's official data, the prime minister is entitled to receive £83,837 (N150,867,028.94) annually.

UK displays annual salary of prime minister. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

UK prime minister's entitled salary

This represents the full salary that the occupant of the office is eligible to receive under existing arrangements.

The second figure tells a slightly different story. The UK prime minister's claimed salary, meaning the amount actually drawn from public funds, is £75,440 (N135,756,392.32) per year.

UK prime minister's claimed salary

That leaves a gap of £8,397 between what the prime minister is entitled to receive and what is actually claimed, indicating that the full entitlement is not being taken.

The figures offer a rare window into the formal pay structure at the very top of British government, showing that holding the country's highest political office does not necessarily mean collecting every pound available under the role's official pay scale.

UK Army states annual salary of soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Army published the annual salaries of its non-commissioned personnel, including recruits, privates, lance corporals, corporals and sergeants.

The report detailed how much soldiers earn yearly in pounds, with the figures also converted to Nigerian naira for readers.

Source: Legit.ng