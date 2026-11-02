Inusah Ahmed, owner of Ghanaian Division One club PAC Academy, entered a guilty plea before a US federal judge on October 27, 2026

Ahmed admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years

US prosecutors say Ahmed served as a chairman in the syndicate and has been held liable for nearly $28.57 million in victim losses

The owner of Ghanaian Division One League club PAC Academy has pleaded guilty in the United States to his role in an international fraud operation that stole more than $100 million from victims through romance scams and business email compromise schemes.

Inusah Ahmed, a 41-year-old Ghanaian national, entered his plea on October 27, 2026, before US District Judge Arun Subramanian in the Southern District of New York.

Inusah Ahmed pleaded guilty in a United States federal court for his role as a "chairman" of an international cybercrime syndicate. Photo credit: YEN Sports

Source: UGC

Ahmed, who operated under the alias "Pascal", admitted to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, People Gazette reports.

Ahmed's role in the fraud syndicate

According to the Department of Justice, US prosecutors say Ahmed was not a foot soldier in the operation but held a supervisory position, serving as one of the organisation's chairmen.

Investigators linked him to approximately $28.57 million in losses suffered by victims, and he has agreed to pay that sum in restitution and forfeiture as part of his plea agreement.

The criminal network, which combined romance fraud with business email compromise attacks, is alleged to have collectively defrauded victims of more than $100 million across the United States.

US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the case proved that international borders offer no protection to those who prey on Americans.

"Isaac Oduro Boateng and Inusah Ahmed helped supervise an international criminal organisation that preyed on vulnerable Americans, exploiting their search for companionship and turning their trust into a means of stealing millions.

"Together with their coconspirators, they orchestrated a massive fraud that stole more than $100 million from victims across the country," McDonald said.

Ahmed's guilty plea follows those of Ghanaian twin brothers Jamal Abubakar and Kamal Abubakar, who also admitted to being part of an international criminal network that ran romance fraud schemes targeting mostly older Americans.

Earlier in October, the FBI raided suspected scam network hideouts in Ghana, arresting hundreds of wire and romance fraudsters and seizing around $17 million.

Scrutiny turns to PAC Academy

The case has turned attention towards Ahmed's role in Ghanaian football.

He founded PAC Academy, a club based in Offinso in the Ashanti Region.

Under his ownership, the club built a clubhouse, purchased a team bus and developed a dedicated playing field, carving out a reputation as a relatively well-run outfit within the lower divisions of Ghanaian football.

On the pitch, PAC Academy are currently competing in the UMB Division One League.

Through their opening five matches of the 2026/27 season, the Offinso-based side have collected five points, recording one win, two draws and two defeats, leaving them 11th in their league standings.

Ahmed now faces sentencing in the United States, where he could receive up to 20 years in prison following his admission of guilt.

FBI extradicts football club owner to US

Legit.ng previously reported the FBI, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice, has announced the extradition of Ghanaian football club owner, Kofi Boat (real name Isaac Oduro Boateng) and two associates over an alleged $100 million fraud case.

The accused persons were extradited to the United States to stand trial after extensive cooperation between law enforcement agencies in Ghana and the U.S.

Source: Legit.ng