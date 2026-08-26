An eight-month INTERPOL operation targeting West African organised crime networks resulted in 58 arrests across 22 countries on six continents

Operation Jackal IV ran from November 2025 to June 2026 and focused on groups like Black Axe, which has roots in Nigeria

INTERPOL flagged a disturbing new trend during the operation, with West African crime groups targeting children as young as 14

INTERPOL has announced that a major eight-month operation targeting West African organised crime resulted in 58 arrests and the identification of 263 suspects across 22 countries.

The international police body confirmed the outcome in a statement on Tuesday, describing Operation Jackal IV as a coordinated response to the growing global reach of West African criminal networks, particularly groups like the Black Axe.

INTERPOL names Nigeria's Black Axe a global crime group Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Black Axe traces its origins to the University of Benin in Nigeria, where it was founded in 1977 as part of the Pan-African movement through the Neo Black Movement of Africa. Over the decades, security agencies and human rights organisations have classified it as a "mafia-style gang" involved in cybercrime, traffication of human, illegal drug trading, business email compromise fraud, election fraud, intimidation, and violence.

Operation Jackal IV: What the crackdown covered

The Cable reported that the operation ran from November 2025 to June 2026 and drew participation from countries including Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

INTERPOL said its role included facilitating intelligence sharing across borders, conducting data analysis, supporting arrests, and delivering specialised training to strengthen money laundering investigations internationally. Key goals included disrupting laundering networks, seizing assets, and identifying high-value targets for prosecution.

According to INTERPOL, West African crime groups are responsible for a significant share of the world's cyber-enabled financial fraud, operating through romance scams, cryptocurrency and investment fraud, and business email compromise schemes, as well as other serious and violent offences.

Targeting minors flagged as growing threat

One of the most alarming findings from the operation was a rise in West African crime groups targeting minors. INTERPOL said victims in documented cases were as young as 14 years old.

The organisation said many of the cases arising from Operation Jackal IV remain under active investigation.

EFCC reveals religious sects laundering money

Legit.ng earlier reported that EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede has revealed that a religious sect in Nigeria was responsible for laundering money for terrorists in Nigeria.

Olukoyede also disclosed that a religious organisation was caught protecting a money launderer after the money laundered was traced to the religious organisation's account.

According to the EFCC chairman, they received a restraining order to get to the religious organisation to conduct their investigation.

Source: Legit.ng