The UK government has outlined strict conditions that foreign spouses and civil partners must satisfy before they can extend their stay in the country

Applicants must prove they have valid limited leave to remain, are in a genuine subsisting marriage, and have not breached immigration laws

The requirements also cover accommodation, financial maintenance, and an approved English language certificate in speaking and listening

The United Kingdom government has published detailed requirements that foreign nationals married to or in a civil partnership with a UK-settled resident must meet in order to extend their stay in the country.

The rules, outlined under Part 8 of the UK Immigration Rules, apply specifically to spouses and civil partners seeking an extension of limited leave to remain.

UK lists 9 requirements foreign spouses must meet to extend their stay. Photo: getty

Source: UGC

Who Qualifies to Apply

1. To be eligible, an applicant must already hold, or have most recently held, limited leave to enter or remain in the UK that was granted under the Immigration Rules for a period of six months or more. Leave granted as a fiancé or proposed civil partner is excluded from this minimum duration requirement. The rules also specify that the original leave must not have been issued as the partner of a Points-Based System Migrant or an Appendix W Worker.

2. Beyond the nature of the initial leave, the applicant must be legally married to or in a civil partnership with someone who is present and settled in the UK

3. The two parties must have physically met.

4. The marriage or civil partnership must also be genuine and continuing, demonstrating an intention to live permanently together.

Financial, Housing, and Language Requirements

5. The rules place clear obligations on applicants regarding accommodation and finances. The couple must have adequate housing that they own or occupy exclusively.

6. They must be able to support themselves and any dependants without drawing on public funds.

7. An applicant must also not be in the UK in breach of immigration laws at the time of application, though the rules make limited provision for certain overstaying situations.

8. There is an additional condition tied to timing: the marriage or civil partnership must not have taken place after a deportation decision, a deportation recommendation, or the issuance of removal directions against the applicant.

9. Finally, applicants are required to submit a certificate from an English language test provider approved by the UK Secretary of State, demonstrating ability in speaking and listening.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng