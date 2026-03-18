The FG has introduced a “Fly Now, Pay Later” scheme that allows eligible Nigerians to book domestic flights and pay in instalments

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with MyVisaro and Alert Microfinance Bank to expand access to consumer credit

It comes amid rising airfares in Nigeria, driven by fuel costs, foreign exchange constraints, and other operational challenges

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has rolled out a new consumer credit initiative known as “Fly Now, Pay Later,” designed to make domestic flights more affordable for Nigerians.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation announced the development on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, explaining that the product enables qualified individuals to book local flights immediately and spread payments over a set period through structured financing.

FG Launches “Fly Now, Pay Later” Scheme to Make Air Travel Affordable in Nigeria

Source: UGC

According to the agency, the programme is intended to ease the burden of upfront travel costs, which often prevent people from taking urgent or important trips.

The statement read:

“Through this initiative, eligible customers can book domestic flights today and repay the cost over time through structured financing, removing the upfront barrier that often delays important trips.”

Nigeria’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) market is expanding quickly, offering a flexible “pay small” option that lets consumers purchase products upfront and spread payments over time through fintech platforms. These services are commonly used for items like electronics and other everyday essentials.

Partnerships and application process

CREDICORP revealed that the initiative is being implemented in collaboration with MyVisaro and Alert Microfinance Bank as part of broader efforts to promote access to responsible consumer credit.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Visaro platform online to select and book flights to destinations within Nigeria under the new payment structure.

The corporation reiterated its commitment to improving Nigerians’ quality of life through innovative financial solutions, noting that the programme supports its wider goal of boosting financial inclusion and access to essential services.

It added that immediate financial constraints should not limit opportunities such as travel.

Rising airfares drive demand for flexible payment options

The introduction of the scheme comes at a time when domestic air travel costs have surged, making it increasingly difficult for many Nigerians to afford flights despite growing demand for connectivity across the country.

During the 2025 festive season, ticket prices on certain local routes reportedly jumped by as much as 150%, with one-way fares climbing above N300,000.

Airlines have linked the sharp price increase to factors such as the high cost of aviation fuel, foreign exchange challenges, and escalating operational expenses.

Recently, the rising cost of global crude oil has further increased the price of aviation fuel, prompting airline operators to consider raising ticket prices.

FG Introduces “Fly Now, Pay Later” Scheme to Make Air Travel Affordable to Ordinary Nigerians

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu suspends FAAN's cashless payment at airports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of FAAN’s new cashless payment system at airport toll gates.

The policy, introduced on March 1, 2026, caused heavy traffic congestion, and passengers reportedly missed flights.

Authorities plan to redesign the system with the private sector to ensure smoother electronic payments.

Source: Legit.ng