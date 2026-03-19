A humanitarian foundation has distributed Sallah packages to over 1,000 families in Niger state

The foundation said it shared essential food items to alleviate economic pressures during Eid Al-Fitri celebrations

It was gathered that the beneficiaries express gratitude for timely support amid rising food costs and inflation

Niger state - Ahead of the Eid Al-Fitri celebration on Friday, March 20, a humanitarian foundation has distributed Sallah packages to over 1,000 families across Niger state.

The Future Pathways Foundation said it decided to distribute the essential food items to less privileged households to cushion the pressures of rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

A Daily Trust report stated that the intervention was spearheaded by the foundation’s founder, Hajia Saadatu Sani Musa.

Foundation distributes essential food packages to over 1,000 families in Niger state. Photo credit: Future Pathways

Source: UGC

Eid: What food items were shared?

It was gathered that each beneficiary family received a comprehensive food package comprising a 25kg bag of rice, 25kg of beans, and 25kg of millet—items carefully selected to support household consumption during the Sallah festivities and beyond.

The foundation noted that the intervention forms part of a broader statewide outreach aimed at reaching vulnerable populations and cushioning the effects of economic hardship across Niger state.

How is the foundation supporting families during Sallah?

Speaking during the exercise, Musa reiterated the foundation’s commitment to providing consistent social support, particularly during culturally significant periods such as Sallah.

“This initiative reflects our sustained effort to alleviate hardship and promote shared prosperity within communities across Niger State,” she said. “Sallah is a time of compassion, and we are determined to ensure that more families can celebrate with dignity.”

She further explained that the foundation’s interventions are structured not merely as seasonal relief but as part of an ongoing engagement strategy designed to improve community welfare across the state.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture, describing it as timely and impactful, particularly in light of prevailing economic challenges. Many noted that the packages would significantly ease the burden of providing for their families during the festive period.

Observers note that amid rising food costs and inflationary pressures, initiatives of this nature play a critical role in strengthening informal social safety nets and reinforcing communal solidarity.

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the Sallah packages. Photo credit: Future Pathways

Source: UGC

Eid-al-Fitr: APC governor approves early salary payment

In another report, Ahmed Aliyu, governor of Sokoto, has approved the early payment of March salaries to enable civil servants in the state to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026 with ease.

The information was contained in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the director-general (DG) of media and publicity, Government House, Sokoto. According to the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) government, the payment commenced on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Legit.ng gathered that in line with tradition, the payment covers workers in the Local Government Councils, State Civil Service, and Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), as well as pensioners across the state. Governor Aliyu urged civil servants to reciprocate this and other gestures by remaining dedicated and committed to their duties. Furthermore, the Sokoto governor called on workers across the state to continue supporting the present administration in its efforts to deliver on its campaign promises under the Nine-Point Smart Innovative Agenda.

Source: Legit.ng