FULL LIST: Oxford Named Best University in the World Rankings 2025
Education

FULL LIST: Oxford Named Best University in the World Rankings 2025

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • The Times Higher Education has released it's World University Rankings for the best universities in 2025
  • According to the latest ranking, Oxford University in the United Kingdom is the best university in the world
  • 17 universities in the United States of America (USA) make the list of the 25 best universities in the world

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 has ranked Oxford University in the United Kingdom as the number one tertiary institution of learning in the world.

Oxford University holds on to the top spot for the ninth consecutive year with this latest rankings.

Oxford named best university in the world
Oxford University, MIT and Harvard made the top three Photo credit: Carl Court/Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group
Source: Getty Images

The 2025 World University Rankings ranked more than 2,000 institutions from 115 countries and territories.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States occupies the second position after overtaking Stanford, which drops to sixth.

Another American university, Harvard University made up the top three world best universities for the year 2025.

While a UK university is ranked the best in the world, only four universities from the United Kingdom made the top 25 list.

17 universities in the United States make up the 25 best universities in the world.

China edges closer to the top 10 with two Chinese universities occupying the 12 and 13 positions.

This development further boosts Chinese global research influence

Top 25 universities in the world

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  3. Harvard University
  4. Princeton University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Stanford University
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. University of California, Berkeley
  9. Imperial College London
  10. Yale University
  11. ETH Zurich
  12. Tsinghua University
  13. Peking University
  14. The University of Chicago
  15. 14. University of Pennsylvania
  16. Johns Hopkins University
  17. National University of Singapore
  18. Columbia University
  19. 18. University of California, Los Angeles
  20. Cornell University
  21. University of Toronto
  22. UCL
  23. 22. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  24. Carnegie Mellon University
  25. University of Washington

