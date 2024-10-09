The Times Higher Education has released it's World University Rankings for the best universities in 2025

According to the latest ranking, Oxford University in the United Kingdom is the best university in the world

17 universities in the United States of America (USA) make the list of the 25 best universities in the world

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 has ranked Oxford University in the United Kingdom as the number one tertiary institution of learning in the world.

Oxford University holds on to the top spot for the ninth consecutive year with this latest rankings.

Oxford University, MIT and Harvard made the top three Photo credit: Carl Court/Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 World University Rankings ranked more than 2,000 institutions from 115 countries and territories.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States occupies the second position after overtaking Stanford, which drops to sixth.

Another American university, Harvard University made up the top three world best universities for the year 2025.

While a UK university is ranked the best in the world, only four universities from the United Kingdom made the top 25 list.

17 universities in the United States make up the 25 best universities in the world.

China edges closer to the top 10 with two Chinese universities occupying the 12 and 13 positions.

This development further boosts Chinese global research influence

Top 25 universities in the world

University of Oxford Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Princeton University University of Cambridge Stanford University California Institute of Technology University of California, Berkeley Imperial College London Yale University ETH Zurich Tsinghua University Peking University The University of Chicago 14. University of Pennsylvania Johns Hopkins University National University of Singapore Columbia University 18. University of California, Los Angeles Cornell University University of Toronto UCL 22. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Carnegie Mellon University University of Washington

2024 ranking: 20 best universities in the world

Legit.ng earlier reported that the QS World University Rankings released the 2024 edition of its top global universities rankings.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford were ranked the top three universities in the world.

The ranking featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations with an emphasis on employability and sustainability

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng