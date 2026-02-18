Gabon has suspended social media due to rising conflicts and unauthorised data disclosures

The ban has drawn criticism amid ongoing public sector strikes over pay and conditions

Commentary revealed varied perspectives on the implications of increased censorship in Gabon

The authority of Garbon has announced the suspension of the social media platforms in the country until further notice, adding that content on social media has fueled conflicts and deepened the divisions in the country.

This was disclosed in a televised statement by the High Authority for Communication (HAC) cited on Tuesday, February 17. The government cited the "unauthorised disclosure of personal data", the "spread of false information", and "cyberbullying" as the reasons for the ban.

Gabon bans social media in the country over violence

Garbon speaks on social media ban

According to the BBC, Jean-Claude Mendome, the HAC spokesperson, did not mention the platforms that the directive would be affected. However, the social media platforms in the country are TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Recall that Gabon is being led by General Brice Oligui Nguema, the winner of the presidential election in the country in 2025. He led a military coup in 2023. The 50-year-old has been confronted with social media unrest as teachers and other civil servants went on strike over working conditions and pay.

All the social media platforms in the country are still active, but a switch-off is expected at any moment from now. The government's announcemenets has been described as a shock in the Central African country with about 2.5 million people.

Reactions as Garbon bans social media

The announcement has started generating reactions on social media. Below are some of their comments:

"This is the first 'news' I've ever heard about Gabon. And ironically, on a social media platform."

Wahab Sodiq summarised the report:

"Teachers and other public sector workers (health, education, and broadcasting) have been striking over pay and working conditions. Critics argue the ban is a "digital curfew" designed to stop protesters from organising or sharing images of the strikes with the rest of the world."

Yusuf shared another perspective:

"Social cohesion, and public morality. The suspension affects major platforms, although specific ones aren't named. This decision comes amid rising social unrest, with teachers on strike and civil servants threatening similar actions.."

Miles explained the implications of the move:

"Why is that happening in Africa? Have you ever heard anything like what happens in Europe or America? How will they commicate how would their loved one reach out?"

Jason Frakk alleged election as the reason:

"Good riddance. Probably just needed a quiet afternoon to count votes. Let's hope the internet comes back before they run out of paperwork."

Android Kezra commented on dictatorship in Africa:

"Dictatorship in Africa is increasing in broad daylight because the US President, who used to correct misrule, is now on "America First". That policy has given dictators freedom to torture, abduct and violate human rights and rig the elections without fear."

