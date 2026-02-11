South Sudan and Somalia top the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index as the most corrupt countries globally

Five African nations rank among the ten most corrupt countries according to Transparency International's report

Seychelles is the least corrupt African nation, followed by Cape Verde, Botswana, and Rwanda

South Sudan and Somalia are the most corrupt countries globally, according to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Libya, Eritrea, and Sudan are other African countries in the top ten most corrupt countries in the world.

African nations dominated the top ten most corrupt countries in the world with five representatives.

This is according to the report released by Transparency International on Tuesday, February 9, 2026, after assessing 182 countries worldwide

According to the 2025 CPI, the list of the top 10 corruption-free nations is dominated largely by European countries.

Transparency International warned that corruption remains a major global threat, driven by weak political will, declining democratic institutions, and poor governance.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia and President Salva Kiir have a lot of work to do to get their countries out of the list of top ten most corruotion nations globally.

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria ranked 142nd in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, remaining below the global average.

The country scored 26 out of 100, sharing its position with Cameroon and Guinea.

10 Most Corrupt Countries in the world

North Korea

Syria

Nicaragua

Sudan

Eritrea

Libya

Yemen

Venezuela

Somalia

South Sudan

On the positive side, Seychelles leads Africa as the least corrupt, followed by Cape Verde, Botswana, and Rwanda.

