Nigeria ranks 142nd in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, remaining below the global average

The country scored 26 out of 100, sharing its position with Cameroon and Guinea

Transparency International warns that corruption undermines climate action and essential services globally

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been ranked 142nd in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 to trail 33 other African countries. With this, Nigeria’s score remains well below the global average of 43.

Nigeria sits alongside several nations in the corruption ranking. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, Nigeria dropped two places from the nation’s 140th spot on the 2025 CPI ranking.

Nigeria shares its 142nd position with Cameroon, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Guatemala, and Papua New Guinea.

The ranking is based on Transparency International’s latest assessment of public sector corruption released on Tuesday, February 9, 2026.

The ranking spotlighted persistent governance challenges in Africa’s most populous nation.

The CPI ranks countries on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Transparency International reported that the global average dropped to 42, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Nigeria retained its score from 2024 but fell from 140th to 142nd place, reflecting stagnation in anti-corruption efforts.

African countries in 2025 corruption ranking

Seychelles topped the ranking with 68 points

Cabo Verde with 62 points

Botswana and Rwanda both have 58 points

Other countries ahead of Nigeria include Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, and Egypt.

Transparency International lamented that 148 countries have either stagnated or worsened since 2012.

The organization stated that only 32 countries have significantly reduced corruption.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organization, Maíra Martini, warned that corruption diverts resources from essential services, undermines climate action, and erodes human rights worldwide.

Martini warned that corruption undermines climate action and erodes human rights worldwide.

According to Martini, corruption remains a serious global threat, fueled by declining political will, weakening democratic institutions, and a lack of decisive leadership.

“We’re seeing a concerning picture of long-term decline in leadership to tackle corruption.”

The organisation cried out that world leaders are not living up to expectations.

“They are falling short.”

Alleged corruption: EFCC urged to probe ex-Benue commissioner

Recall that a group known as the Concerned Benue Citizens for Alia (CBCA) petitioned the EFCC to probe former Benue Commissioner Ugwu Odoh and his ally, Hon. Abba Isaiah, for alleged fraud and abuse of office.

The group accused them of exploiting vulnerable women through fake empowerment initiatives.

CBCA demanded immediate arrests, a thorough investigation, and full restitution for over 2,000 victims, mostly from Ogbadibo LGA.

Corruption: Countries without EFCC, ICPC doing better

Legit.ng also reported that Rev. Fr. George Ehusani, a Catholic cleric and former Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, faulted Nigeria’s political leadership recruitment system.

The cleric argued that, despite the existence of multiple anti-corruption agencies, Nigeria lags behind countries without such institutions.

Ehusani and other speakers at an Abuja event called for adaptive leadership and stressed that corruption weakens institutions, deepens poverty, and erodes public trust.

Source: Legit.ng