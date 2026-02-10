A woman was caught on camera attempting to set the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium, Pastor Agyemang Elvis's church, on fire

The church security team acted quickly to stop the fire before it could spread and cause serious damage

The suspect has reportedly been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations

A tense moment unfolded on Monday, February 9, after an attempted arson attack was foiled at the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium associated with popular Ghanaian preacher Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

According to eyewitness accounts and circulating video footage, a woman was apprehended while allegedly attempting to set the Alpha Hour Auditorium on fire.

Woman caught on camera trying to set church on fire. Photo: FB/PastorAgyemangElvis

Source: Facebook

The incident occurred during the day when church activities were minimal, a factor that may have prevented a much more devastating outcome.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the suspect is seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol on chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, destroying several valuable church properties.

Swift action by the church security team proved crucial. Pastor Elvis' church arson suspect arrested.

The church security team intervened immediately upon noticing the suspicious activity, containing the fire before it could spread further and endanger lives or cause extensive structural damage.

Female suspect arrested after arson attempt at Pastor Agyemang Elvis' church goes viral. Image Credit: xghana, Alpha Hour Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Their prompt response prevented what could have turned into a major disaster. Following her arrest by the security personnel, the female suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Authorities are currently working to determine her motive, mental state, and whether she acted alone or under external influence.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to attempted arson at church

@i_NanaTM said:

She almost killer herself too"

@OkoSarbeng commented:

So God never reveal to him that this is coming????"

@MrCute_gh said:

No one should judge the woman and defend Pastor Elvis the same way no one should judge Pastor Elvis and defend the woman yes burning the church was not the right thing to do but there is genesis of the story"

@edem_DemsLfc said:

They should’ve put Christianity aside and then beat her small."

@adombak23 said:

Wait... but people were present as she was throwing fuel or kerosine on the seats. Why did they watch her do all that. Set fire into them before reacting... i dont get this."

@mula9991 reacted:

Ghanaians are took quick to judge Not defending her of what she did but…the church might even wrong her that makes her turn the villain that we are all made to see… I am not surprised even TB Joshua wasn’t a saint"

@theegad_100bc said:

Lol I don't trust these churches, don't get me wrong there is God. There were people sitting there if you watch the video well so they want to tell me they didn't see or smell the gasoline hmmmm. Settings nkoaaaa"

Fire outbreak hits great Nigeria tower

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that emergency responders battled a fire outbreak at a plaza known as the Great Nigeria Insurance House, located on Martins Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

The building, which serves as a warehouse for clothing materials, was said to have been engulfed by fire at about 5 p.m on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng