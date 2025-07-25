Legit.ng’s Babajide Orevba Covers Club World Cup in the U.S. with FIFA Accreditation

In a landmark moment for African digital journalism, Babajide Orevba, Head of the Sports Desk at Legit.ng, was officially accredited by FIFA to cover the just-concluded Club World Cup in the United States of America.

The tournament, which was attended by the best football clubs from around the world, featured high-stakes clashes, superstar line-ups, and historic performances. Right in the thick of it was Babajide, reporting live, asking the tough questions, and bringing Nigerian fans closer to the global action in real time.

For readers back home, his coverage wasn’t about match results alone. It was also about representation and seeing a Nigerian journalist present at one of FIFA’s top tournaments contributing, analysing, and shaping the global football conversation from an African lens.

This recognition by FIFA comes as a huge achievement. It places Mr. Orevba among an elite group of sports journalists worldwide and underlines Legit.ng’s growing reputation for quality, credibility, and innovation in digital news reporting.

Babajide Orevba stated:

“Being accredited by FIFA to cover a tournament of this magnitude is both humbling and exhilarating. It’s proof that African sports journalists can hold their own on any stage, and that we can be well represented on a global level.”

L-R: Babajide Orevba - Head of Legit.ng's Sports Desk and John Cross - The Mirror UK

As a seasoned journalist with CAF and FIFA accreditations, Babajide Orevba has spent over a decade dissecting the world of sports, not just through match reports, but with thorough analyses, player profiles, and culturally resonant storytelling that connects fans to the heart of the game.

Under his leadership, Legit.ng’s sports coverage has evolved beyond the basics. Today, the news platform delivers sharp, timely, and audience-driven sports journalism that competes with, and often outpaces, traditional outlets.

While the Club World Cup crowned a new global champion, for Legit.ng and its millions of readers, another victory had already been secured: a seat at the global table — occupied proudly by a Nigerian voice.

