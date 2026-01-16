President Yoweri Museveni has reportedly taken a commanding lead in Uganda’s presidential election, securing 76% of the votes from partial results

Opposition leader Bobi Wine was said to have been placed under heavy security at his home in Kampala, with his party alleging house arrest

The electoral commission confirmed that final results would be announced by Saturday, January 17, 2026

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is said to have taken a commanding lead in partial results from Thursday’s presidential election, according to the electoral commission.

Figures released on January 16 showed Museveni ahead with 76% of the votes, based on returns from 45% of polling stations. Opposition leader Bobi Wine followed with 20%.

Uganda: Bobi Wine surrounded by security forces

According to the BBC, security forces were said to have surrounded Wine’s home in Kampala, with his party claiming he and his wife had been “effectively placed under house arrest.” The National Unity Platform (NUP) posted on X late on Thursday, January 16, 2026:

“Security officers have unlawfully jumped over the perimeter fence and are now erecting tents within his compound.”

Police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke told local broadcaster NBS that Wine was “a person of interest” as a presidential contestant, adding that the heavy deployment was for his own safety. Local journalists reported that they were blocked from accessing Wine’s residence in Magere.

Uganda: Electoral commission confirms vote counting

Electoral chief Simon Byabakama stated on Friday that the vote counting process had not been affected by the internet blackout imposed earlier in the week.

He explained that the commission was using a “private system” to transmit results from districts to the national tally centre. Byabakama added:

“We are on course to announce the winner of the presidential election within 48 hours. Before 5 PM [14:00 GMT] tomorrow, we shall have the final results.”

Uganda: Election delays and fraud allegations

Ugandans voted in a tense national election on Thursday after a campaign marked by violence. Museveni, aged 81, was seeking a seventh term in office. Wine, a 43-year-old pop star-turned-politician, alleged “massive” fraud during the vote, which was conducted under an internet blackout. He did not provide evidence, and authorities have not responded to his claims.

Voting was delayed by up to four hours in many polling stations due to late ballot box deliveries and malfunctioning biometric machines. Some observers linked these problems to the network outage.

Uganda: Campaign disruption and internet blackout

The campaign period was reported to have been marred by the disruption of opposition activities, with security forces accused of assaulting and detaining Wine’s supporters. Police spokesperson Rusoke dismissed these complaints, accusing opposition supporters of being disruptive.

Internet access was suspended on Tuesday, with Uganda’s Communications Commission saying the blackout was necessary to prevent misinformation, fraud and incitement of violence. The UN Human Rights Office condemned the move as “deeply worrying.”

Museveni’s grip on power in Uganda

Analysts noted that although six other candidates were contesting, the presidential race was essentially between Museveni and Wine. Given Museveni’s victories in six previous elections, experts suggested he was likely to extend his four-decade rule.

Wine, who positioned himself as the voice of Uganda’s youth, promised to tackle corruption and introduce sweeping reforms. Museveni argued that he remained the guarantor of stability and progress.

The electoral commission confirmed that the final presidential result was expected to be announced by 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

