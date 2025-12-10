United Nations Announces Opening for 64th Graduate Study Programme

The United Nations has called on interested applicants to apply for its 64th Graduate Study Programme, which will be held in Geneva in 2026

The United Nations has announced the opening of applications for its 64th Graduate Study Programme, which will be held in 2026. The programme, which was themed “AI and Emerging Technologies: Realities, Risks and Opportunities”, was scheduled for two weeks.

According to the United Nations on its website, the two-week intensive seminar will feature lectures, presentations and group work, as well as visits to institutions. The programme will be held from 29 June to 10 July 2026, at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The statement reads in part:

"The objective of providing students with insights into the work of the United Nations and "International Geneva" in the rapidly evolving field of AI and new technologies."

The UN explained that the application is open to graduate students who were between the ages of 22-32 and applicants must not be fully employed. Applicants are expected to be fluent in written and spoken English. Applicants' academic successes, extracurricular or professional activities, recommendation letters, of motivation statements would form the basis of their screening.

UN speaks on 64th Graduate Study Programme

The opening promised to ensure that every effort is made to ensure equitable regional representation and gender. However, the selection committee's decision would be final, and there would be no provision for individual feedback because of the large volume of applications.

Statement on the UN website further stated that the opening for the application process started on Friday, December 5, 2025, and would be closing on Friday, February 20, 2026, at 12 pm Geneva's time. It warned that there would be no consideration for applicants who do not meet the criteria, incomplete or late. It promised to inform all applicants in the first week of April in 2026.

The application can be processed here.

The United Nations is the umbrella body for the global community. It was established by the signing of the UN Charter on June 26, 1945. It is charged with the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security as well as developing friendly relations among the countries of the world. It is to promote international cooperation and be a centre to harmonise the actions of states.

See the statement here:

