A former ally of ex–Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, has stirred fresh political debate after casting doubt on the ability of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Furthermore, Sowunmi argued that the political environment which aided Obi’s strong showing in the 2023 election has significantly changed, particularly in the South-East.

Sowunmi spoke on Politics Today on Channels Television.

According to him, governors currently in office across the region are more assertive, influential and performance-driven than their predecessors, making it difficult for Obi to command the same level of dominance he enjoyed previously.

“If you look at 2023, the people sitting in authority at the governor’s level in the South-East were not particularly inspirational.

“You have to look at the leaders sitting there now. Some of them are delivering value, delivering on assignment, and they are inspirational. None of those people can be run over easily," Sowunmi said.

Changing South-East leadership weakens old advantage

Sowunmi noted that Obi’s overwhelming victories in the South-East during the last election were largely shaped by circumstances that no longer exist.

He acknowledged Obi’s role in galvanising political consciousness in the region but maintained that repeating such dominance would be difficult under the current political climate.

“Peter Obi got over 90 per cent in some places and created a movement, even though it came very late. It gave our South-East brothers hope that the glass ceiling could be broken. But that environment has changed," he said.

Internal tensions blamed for declining momentum

The former Atiku ally also blamed what he described as internal excesses within Obi’s support base for weakening the former Anambra governor’s appeal beyond his core supporters.

Sowunmi argued that unchecked anger, intolerance and political hostility among some of Obi’s followers had alienated potential allies and undecided voters.

“Unfortunately, the inability to tame excessive bigotry, anger and constant quarrels among some of his supporters has created pushback. Politics is persuasion, not aggression," he said.

Primaries and surprises still possible, says Sowunmi

Despite his reservations, Sowunmi cautioned against writing off any aspirant ahead of party primaries, noting that Nigerian politics often produces unexpected outcomes.

He recalled previous electoral upsets, including the 2015 and 2023 primaries, to emphasise that internal party contests can still reshape the political landscape.

“People will still have to count the votes at the primaries,” he said. “If you remember the 2023 primaries, Peter Obi came second. Politics can always spring surprises.”

Sowunmi’s remarks come amid growing manoeuvring among opposition figures ahead of the 2027 election, with Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and other heavyweight politicians being linked to emerging coalitions against the ruling All Progressives Congress.

While Obi remains a key opposition figure, Sowunmi’s comments highlight internal debates over strategy, leadership and electability as political actors reposition for what is expected to be a fiercely contested election cycle.

