AFCON 2025 has continued to attract attention as a series of events unfold in the continental competition currently happening in Morocco

A Malian traditional folk healer or self-acclaimed marabout, identified as Sinayogo, who reportedly collected a donation of €33,500 and promised that Mali would win the competition

Unfortunately, the Malians were defeated by the Senegalese at the quarter-final of the competition on Friday, January 9

A traditional folk healer or self-acclaimed marabout who collected €33,500 and promised that Mali would win the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been arrested over fraud allegations after the team was defeated.

Recall that the national team of Mali was eliminated by Senegal in a 1 0 nil at the quarter final of the competition on Friday, January 9. The man, who was identified as only Mr Sinayogo and collected over 22 million CFA francs in donations, as disclosed by an associate.

AFCON: How Malian juju man was arrested

After the Malians were defeated, some angry mobs showed up at his residence before the intervention of the police, who arrested him, Barrons reported. Sinayogo was arrested in Bamako, the country's capital, for "fraud" allegations on Saturday, January 10 and was held at the cybercrime division, as disclosed by two videographers, who have visited him.

An official of the division disclosed that "charlatanism is punishable by law in Mali." He further added that arresting the man when the national team was still playing "in the heat of the Africa Cup of Nations," would have been difficult.

A social media content creator close to him further explained that the man was formerly known as a political activist, "proclaimed himself a marabout overnight and made a fortune".

AFCON: Nigerians react to Malian fake prophecy

The report, which was shared on social media by Lere Olayinka, a media aide to Nigeria's Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Odas is Odas commented:

"Minister for Power, Bayo Adelabu, petitions DSS over a marabout otherwise known as Primate Ayodele’s N150m demand for spiritual intercession against frequent system failure of the national grid."

Hyllamada Yerima referenced the Rivers' crisis:

"Na the same juju man dey confuse your boss that he owns River State"

Big Hakinz jilted Fayose:

"That’s how Fayose will be arrested after promising the president he will convince ADC to present Obi as a candidate."

Lex wrote about a Nigerian politician:

"Na so dey go arrest the man wey dey promise people governor up and down. Na Imo own hook am for neck till today."

