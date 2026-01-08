Top 10 African Countries with the Highest Crime Index at the Start of 2026

Crime across Africa has continued to shape daily life, ranging from violent offences to organised criminal networks and terrorism

Reports showed that while some nations struggled with urban theft and robberies, others faced instability from armed conflicts and militia activity

South Africa emerged with the highest crime index, depicting the scale of security challenges across the continent

Crime across Africa has taken many forms, from violent and organised crime to human traff icking, gender-based violence, and terrorism. Reporters noted that while some nations struggled with urban crime, others were destabilised by armed conflicts, political unrest, or piracy.

South Africa topped the list with the highest crime rate on the continent, driven largely by violent crimes and property offences.

South Africa crime rate remained the highest in Africa, driven by violent offences and property crime. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Below is a listicle highlighting the ten African countries with the highest crime indexes.

South Africa

South Africa recorded the highest crime index in Africa at 74.5. Reports stated that violent crime and property offences remained widespread, particularly in major cities such as Pretoria and Pietermaritzburg. Safety concerns were described as persistent, with urban centres facing the brunt of insecurity.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo registered a crime index of 66.7. Journalists reported that conflicts in eastern regions, petty crime, and political instability contributed to the country’s ongoing security challenges.

Libya crime challenges were fuelled by political instability, militia activity, and ongoing armed conflict. Photo credit: PoliceNg/x

Source: Facebook

Nigeria

Nigeria recorded a crime index of 66.2 and a safety index of 33.8. Reports highlighted widespread issues including armed robbery, kidnappings, and cybercrime. Safety was said to vary greatly between regions, with northern areas often facing heightened risks due to insurgent activity.

Cameroon

Cameroon reported a crime index of 65.7 and a safety index of 34.3. Urban centres experienced petty theft, burglaries, and occasional violent crime. Border regions were described as particularly unstable due to separatist conflicts.

Angola

Angola recorded a crime index of 65.5 and a safety index of 34.5. Reports noted high levels of property crime, armed robberies, and occasional violent incidents. Security was said to be precarious in Luanda and other large cities.

Namibia

Namibia registered a crime index of 63.8 and a safety index of 36.2. While more stable than some neighbours, journalists reported that property crimes, armed robberies, and petty theft remained common in urban centres.

Somalia

Somalia recorded a crime index of 62.5 and a safety index of 37.5. The country continued to face serious security threats, including terrorism, piracy, and clan-based conflicts, making everyday life unpredictable.

Mozambique

Mozambique reported a crime index of 61.0 and a safety index of 39.0. Violent crime, including armed robbery and gang activity, was said to be prevalent in urban areas.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe registered a crime index of 60.4 and a safety index of 39.6. Reports highlighted high levels of property crime, petty theft, and occasional violent incidents, particularly in Harare and Bulawayo.

Libya

Libya recorded a crime index of 55.8 and a safety index of 44.2. Journalists reported that political instability and ongoing armed conflict made large parts of the country extremely dangerous. Kidnappings, armed attacks, and militia activity were described as common.

8 terrorist groups operating in Nigeria and Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that According to the United States official website, several terrorist organisations in Nigeria and across Africa have been identified as groups of particular concern.

These groups have carried out violent campaigns, destabilised regions, and posed threats to governments and civilians.

Source: Legit.ng