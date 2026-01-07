Fifty-five Cuban and Venezuelan soldiers were killed during a United States raid in Caracas to capture Nicolas Maduro

Cuba confirmed 32 of its military personnel died, while Venezuela reported 23 losses, including five admirals

The assault on January 3 highlighted the deep military ties between Cuba and Venezuela and the heavy toll of the operation

Fifty-five Cuban and Venezuelan military personnel were confirmed dead following a United States raid to seize Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, according to official tolls published on Tuesday by the two Latin American countries.

According to TRT Africa, during his presidency, Maduro had employed specialised Cuban soldiers as part of his personal protection unit.

Cuba reported that 32 of its military members were killed in the nighttime assault in Caracas on January 3. The list included three senior officers from the Cuban interior ministry.

Venezuela’s Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Sunday that Maduro’s presidential guard was largely killed “in cold blood” by US troops who bombarded the capital and seized him from his home.

Venezuelan military losses

The Venezuelan military published online a list of 23 personnel who died during the raid. Among them were five admirals, highlighting the scale of the losses within the country’s armed forces.

Cuba and Venezuela have maintained close ties for decades, particularly in military cooperation, health, and education. The deaths of Cuban and Venezuelan soldiers during the raid underscored the depth of their military partnership and the risks faced by personnel assigned to protect Maduro.

Where is Venezuela located?

Venezuela is a South American nation known for its rich natural resources, diverse culture, and complex political history.

Venezuela, officially the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, is located on the northern coast of South America with Caracas as its capital and largest city.

The country is home to stunning landscapes, including the Andes mountains, Caribbean coastline, and the world’s tallest waterfall, Angel Falls. Spanish is the official language, though several indigenous languages are also spoken. Venezuela has one of the largest proven oil reserves globally, making petroleum central to its economy.

However, in recent decades, the nation has faced severe economic challenges, including hyperinflation, shortages of basic goods, and mass migration. Politically, Venezuela has been marked by tensions between the government and opposition, particularly under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro.

Despite these struggles, Venezuela maintains strong cultural traditions in music, dance, and cuisine, and continues to share close ties with regional allies such as Cuba.

