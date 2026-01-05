President Donald Trump said about 33.3 percent of Nigerian immigrant households in the US received some form of public assistance

The welfare data was released amid renewed immigration debates and alongside expanded US travel bans and visa restrictions

Nigeria was listed among countries placed under partial visa restrictions affecting immigrant and non-immigrant entry categories

President Donald Trump has said that more than one-third of Nigerian immigrant households in the United States rely on some form of public assistance, a claim shared as part of renewed debate over immigration and welfare use.

Trump disclosed the figure on January 4, 2026, through a post on his Truth Social platform. The post included a chart which placed Nigerian immigrant households at 33.3 percent in terms of welfare participation.

Trump Says Over One-Third of Nigerian Immigrants Rely on US Welfare

Source: Getty Images

The data appeared amid intensified Republican focus on immigration, public spending, and the economic role of migrants in American society.

Data released amid policy debate

The chart, titled “Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin,” covered households from about 114 countries and territories. It listed various forms of public assistance, including food support and healthcare benefits.

According to the document, Nigeria fell below several countries with higher rates but remained above others with lower reported dependence.

Countries listed with the highest levels of immigrant households receiving assistance included Bhutan at 81.4 percent, Yemen at 75.2 percent, Somalia at 71.9 percent, and Afghanistan at 68.1 percent. At the other end of the scale, Bermuda recorded 25.5 percent, Saudi Arabia 25.7 percent, and Israel and Palestine combined at 25.9 percent.

Travel bans and visa limits expand

The welfare data surfaced alongside broader immigration actions by the Trump administration. In June 2025, a presidential proclamation imposed full and partial travel bans on several countries classified as security risks.

The administration cited terrorism concerns, weak identity systems, and limited cooperation with US immigration authorities.

Those measures were expanded in late December 2025 through a new proclamation that extended restrictions into 2026. The updated order applied to 39 countries, with full bans introduced for Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria. Travelers using Palestinian Authority documents were also barred.

Nigeria was listed among countries placed under partial restrictions. The policy limited access to immigrant visas and several non-immigrant categories, including student and exchange visas.

Trump Says Over One-Third of Nigerian Immigrants Rely on US Welfare

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians face tighter entry rules

Visa policies affecting Nigerians had already been tightened months earlier. In July 2025, the US Department of State revised non-immigrant visa terms for Nigerian applicants. Most visa categories were reduced to single entry with a validity period of three months. The change replaced a previous system that allowed multiple entry visas valid for up to five years.

US officials said the revisions were part of wider security alignment efforts. The measures formed part of a broader enforcement drive that saw about 85,000 visas revoked in 2025, according to reports.

The combination of welfare statistics and visa restrictions reflects a tougher immigration posture as the administration presses ahead with stricter controls on legal and irregular migration.

African immigrants listed for US deportation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government released updated data revealing that tens of thousands of African immigrants are currently listed for deportation.

The figures, as of November 24, 2024, highlight the growing focus on immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, with nationals from Somalia, Mauritania, and Nigeria topping the list.

Source: Legit.ng