North West Province, South Africa - A 37-year-old Nigerian man, Osinakachukwu Onu, has been shot dead on the N12 highway in Klerksdorp, North West Province, South Africa, allegedly by traffic police officers during a routine operation.

According to a report by Independent Online (IOL), four traffic officers have been arrested in connection with the killing. North West police confirmed that the officers, aged between 25 and 36, were apprehended on Wednesday after initially fleeing the scene.

Incident occurred during traffic operation

The North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, said Onu was allegedly shot around 3am on Wednesday, December 17, during a traffic operation.

He reportedly fled from the four officers before being fatally shot. His vehicle was later discovered stalled in the middle of the road on the opposite side of the highway.

“The officers were arrested by Klerksdorp detectives on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice following the death of 37-year-old Osinakachukwu Marcus Onu,” Colonel Myburgh said.

Firearms seized for forensic investigation

Preliminary investigations led detectives to the suspects’ location in Klerksdorp, where they were arrested. Their official firearms have been seized and will undergo forensic ballistic analysis as part of ongoing investigations.

“The four accused police officers are expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 18, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice,” the report added.

Authorities commend swift action

Reacting to the arrests, the North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, welcomed the development and commended the Klerksdorp detectives for their swift and effective response.

The killing of Onu adds to a series of incidents involving Nigerians in South Africa. In July, two Nigerians, Austin and Ayo, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Durban, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for Nigerian nationals in the country.

