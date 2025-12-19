A police officer attached to 12 PMF Minna fatally shot himself during a routine arms audit

The deceased, DSP Abdullahi Isah, had been under investigation for alleged illegal ammunition dealings

Officers assigned to accompany DSP Isah were arrested for negligence following the incident

Niger state - A police officer attached to 12 PMF Minna, in Niger State, has died after fatally shooting himself while conducting a routine arms audit.

The incident occurred on December 16, 2025, at around 2:30 p.m., according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

Officer involved was under investigation

The deceased, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdullahi Isah, had been arrested a day earlier, on December 15, 2025, over suspected involvement in illegal ammunition dealings.

He was being escorted to his office as part of ongoing investigative procedures and an arms audit when the tragedy occurred, Daily reported.

DSP Isah reportedly shot himself in the head

While the audit was in progress, DSP Isah allegedly picked up a pistol in his office and shot himself in the head, dying instantly, Vanguard reported.

Following the incident, officers assigned to accompany DSP Isah during the audit were arrested on allegations of negligence, for allegedly failing to prevent the occurrence.

Investigation continues

Police authorities have confirmed that a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine all circumstances surrounding the incident.

SP Abiodun assured that the case is receiving priority attention to establish facts and accountability.

Assistant commissioner of police slumps, dies

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ogbon-Inu Taiwo Popoola slumped and died during a management meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the Commissioner of Police’s office in Abakaliki.

It was gathered that ACP Popoola was in charge of the State Intelligence Department (SID) in the southeast state.

According to Zagazola Makama, sources said ACP Popoola suddenly developed breathing difficulty and began gasping for breath during the meeting.

Zagazola, in a post via his X handle @ZagazOlaMakama said ACP Popoola was immediately rushed to the Police Medical Centre, where he was promptly attended to by the command’s medical personnel.

It was gathered that despite efforts to resuscitate him, the senior police officer was confirmed dead by medical doctors. The sources said preliminary medical findings indicated that the death was due to cardiac arrest, secondary to hypertensive heart disease.

Zagazola said Popoola's remains have been deposited at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA 1) mortuary in Abakaliki. The police described the late ACP Popoola as a dedicated officer who served the Force with commitment and professionalism.

Mourning as DPO slumps, dies in Lagos office.

Legit.ng also reported that operatives of the Lagos state police command were thrown into mourning after a tragic incident.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijanikin Police Station, CSP Bolaji Olugbenga, slumped and died in his office.

It was gathered that the DPO passed on before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night, October 17, 2024.

