Members of the House of Representatives have reacted to the rising insecurity across the country

The federal lawmakers on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, are holding a special plenary session on national security

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said the House is working carefully on the Religious Freedom Accountability Bill

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The members of the House of Representatives are holding a special plenary session over the rising insecurity in the country.

The meeting followed heightened insecurity, including the mass abduction of students in Kebbi and Niger states and worshippers from the CAC church in Eruku, Kwara State.

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, said Nigeria’s sovereignty is not negotiable, while being mindful of the longstanding relationship with the United States.

He welcomed the prospects of working with the United States to address security concerns.

As reported by Channels Television, Abbas said the House is working carefully on the Religious Freedom Accountability Bill.

The speaker insisted that Christian and Muslim communities have been targeted by terrorist groups.

The House admitted the Speaker of St Kitts and Nevis, Lanein Blanchette, led a delegation and another group from the United States of America Embassy, into the chamber for the plenary.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, said the House will, in the next six months, pass legislation that prohibits ransom negotiation.

Kalu said the law will also ban criminal penalties by government officials who negotiate ransom or authorise unstructured amnesty deals, and establish criteria for disarmament.

He also called for an investigation of alleged negotiations with bandits by the government and payment of ransom.

The House is expected to receive a consolidated Internal Assessment prepared by relevant committees, including security incidents, trends, oversight findings, and implementation of previous resolutions during the plenary.

The committees on defence will also make evidence-based presentations for national security and intelligence, police affairs, human rights, interior, foreign affairs, women's affairs, youth development, and emergency and disaster preparedness.

At the end of the session, a formal resolution summarising agreed actions, timelines, and oversight mechanisms is expected.

Police tighten security in schools, worship centres

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command took action following a series of bandit attacks and kidnappings across the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, addressed newsmen amid rising insecurity in the country.

Legit.ng reports that bandits attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) church in Kwara state, schools in Kebbi and Niger states.

Southwest governors meet after Kwara church attack

Legit.ng also reported that six southwest governors converged in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, for a closed-door meeting

The meeting comes amid rising insecurity across the country, especially the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruke, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the closed-door meeting in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng