Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary fled to Gambia for safety after losing the October 12 presidential election to long-serving ruler Paul Biya.

Bakary, a former cabinet minister who had claimed victory before official results were announced, arrived in the West African nation on November 7, according to a statement released by the Gambian government on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Gambia explains humanitarian hosting

According to Reuters, the Gambian authorities confirmed that Bakary was being hosted temporarily. The statement read:

“He is being hosted temporarily in The Gambia purely on humanitarian grounds in the spirit of African solidarity and for the purpose of ensuring his safety while discussions continue to pursue a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to the post-electoral tensions in Cameroon.”

Officials in Banjul added that Gambia was engaging with regional partners, including Nigeria, to support a peaceful and negotiated outcome to the crisis.

Bakary calls for protests in Cameroon

Despite leaving the country, Bakary continued to urge Cameroonians to protest until he was declared the election winner. On Friday, he called for citizens to go into mourning mode, intensifying his challenge to the official results.

The Cameroonian government responded by warning citizens against demonstrations. Authorities threatened to take action against anyone who protested the election outcome, signalling a firm stance against unrest.

Gambia reaffirms African Union principles

In its statement, the Gambian government stressed its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all African Union member states. It also underlined that Gambia would not be used as a base for subversive activity against any other country.

This development highlighted growing regional concern over Cameroon’s post-election tensions, with Gambia positioning itself as a temporary safe haven while emphasising its role in supporting dialogue and stability.

About Gambia

The Gambia is the smallest country on mainland Africa, located along the Gambia River in West Africa. Its capital is Banjul, while Serrekunda is the largest urban area.

The nation covers about 11,295 km² and is bordered by Senegal, with a short Atlantic coastline. English is the official language, though Mandinka, Fula, Wolof and Jola are widely spoken. Islam is the dominant religion, followed by Christianity.

The Gambia gained independence from Britain in 1965 and is now a presidential republic led by President Adama Barrow. Known for its diverse culture and history, it remains a key regional hub.

