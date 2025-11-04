U.S. Senator Jim Risch has sharply criticised the Cameroonian government, calling it corrupt and dangerous to American interests

His remarks followed reports of internal military tensions in Cameroon after a disputed election

Risch urged a full reassessment of U.S.-Cameroon relations, citing security threats and unlawful detentions of American citizens

Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has issued a strong statement condemning the government of Cameroon, calling for a reassessment of U.S. relations with the Central African country.

His remarks followed a report by Reuters on social media platform X, which highlighted growing unrest within Cameroon’s military ranks.

Cameroon’s disputed election sparks military tension and calls for reassessing U.S.-Cameroon relations. Photo credit: Paul Biya/SenateForiegn/X

Source: Twitter

In the Reuters post, opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed he had been escorted to a secure location by soldiers loyal to him.

He said the move was for his protection and could point to a possible split within the army after a disputed election.

Responding to the post, Senator Risch wrote:

“The corrupt Biya regime in Cameroon hunts its political opponents, enables Wagner’s illicit activities, and has created conditions for jihadist groups like Boko Haram and ISIS to thrive and fuel the Anglophone crisis.

“The regime has staged a sham re-election, and unlawfully detained Americans citizens, including those from Idaho. Cameroon is not a U.S. partner, and poses economic and security risks to the American people. It’s time to reassess this relationship before the blowback gets worse.”

U.S.-Cameroon relations under scrutiny

Senator Risch’s comments reflect growing concern in Washington over Cameroon’s internal governance and its impact on regional stability.

His reference to Wagner, the Russian paramilitary group, and jihadist organisations such as Boko Haram and ISIS, suggests fears that Cameroon’s current leadership may be contributing to broader security threats.

The senator also accused the Biya government of detaining American citizens unlawfully, including individuals from his home state of Idaho.

His statement signals a shift in tone from previous U.S. diplomatic engagement with Cameroon, which has traditionally focused on counterterrorism cooperation and development aid.

Senator Risch warns of Boko Haram and ISIS risks amid Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis and political unrest. Photo credit: Paul Biya/Issa Tchiroma Bakary/X

Source: Twitter

Cameroon’s disputed election raises alarm

The recent election in Cameroon has sparked controversy, with opposition figures alleging irregularities and intimidation.

The claim by Issa Tchiroma Bakary that he required military protection adds to speculation about internal divisions within the armed forces.

While the Cameroonian government has not publicly responded to Senator Risch’s remarks, the statement is likely to increase pressure on U.S. policymakers to reconsider aid and security partnerships with Yaoundé.

See the X post below:

US once listed 6 people funding terrorists in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that In a flashback to March 2022, the United States government formally sanctioned six Nigerian nationals found guilty of financing Boko Haram while residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision has been revisited amid President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, highlighting longstanding concerns over terrorism and extremist funding networks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the designation of the individuals under Executive Order 13224, which targets terrorists and those who support acts of terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng