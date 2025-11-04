US Congressman Riley Moore has backed President Trump’s warning to Nigeria over alleged Christian persecution

China has criticised the US stance, warning against using religion as a pretext for foreign interference

The diplomatic row highlights growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Nigeria’s internal affairs

US Congressman Riley Moore has strongly defended President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on religious persecution in Nigeria, following China’s warning against foreign interference in the West African nation’s internal affairs.

Moore issued a pointed response to Beijing’s statement, saying the United States would not be dictated to by a Communist regime.

He said:

“President Trump is absolutely right to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering horrific persecution, and even martyrdom, for their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. China will not dictate our foreign policy to us, and we will not be lectured to by a Communist autocracy that recently arrested 30 Christian pastors for their faith and throws ethnic minorities in concentration camps.”

China warns against religious pretext for sanctions

Earlier, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a strong warning against what it called foreign interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

The statement came after President Trump suggested that the US could consider military action if reports of Christian persecution in Nigeria continued.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing “firmly supports the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it leads its people on the development path suited to its national conditions.”

She described Nigeria as China’s “comprehensive strategic partner” and stressed that China stands by the country amid growing international scrutiny.

Ning added, “China firmly opposes any country using religion and human rights as an excuse to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and threatening other countries with sanctions and force.”

Nigeria caught in diplomatic crossfire

The exchange has placed Nigeria at the centre of a growing diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing. While China has reaffirmed its support for President Tinubu’s government, US officials have raised concerns over alleged religious persecution, particularly targeting Christians.

The situation continues to draw international attention, with both superpowers asserting their positions on how Nigeria’s internal matters should be handled.

