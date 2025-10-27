Breaking: World's Oldest President Biya Wins 8th Term at 92
Cameroon’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, extending his more than four-decade rule.
The Constitutional Council announced on Monday, October 27, that Biya secured another seven-year term, making him one of the world’s longest-serving and oldest heads of state.
Biya, who first came to power in 1982, will now remain in office until 2032, by which time he will be nearing 100 years old.
His re-election further solidifies his position as Africa’s most enduring political figure.
Source: Legit.ng
