Ghana ’ s former First Lady , Nana Konadu Agyeman - Rawlings , has died at 76 after a brief illness, presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu confirmed

Tributes have poured in from politicians, activists, and citizens, with President John Mahama describing her as a courageous leader dedicated to women’s empowerment

As First Lady, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, championed gender equality, and influenced key laws

The country of Ghana has lost its former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Legit.ng gathered that she passed away at the age of 76 after a brief illness.

Agyeman-Rawlings, widow of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, died on Thursday morning, October 23, according to presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who confirmed the news in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved former First Lady. Her legacy as a champion for women’s empowerment and her service to Ghana will never be forgotten," Ofosu said.

Ghana: Tributes pour in across social media

Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes from politicians, activists, and citizens who described her as “a pillar of strength, vision, and compassion.”

President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party founded by her husband, received members of the Rawlings family at the Jubilee House on Thursday afternoon. The family formally informed him of her passing.

“Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings will be remembered for her courage, leadership, and dedication to Ghanaian women,” President Mahama said in a condolence message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

From first lady to political leader

As Ghana’s first lady, Agyeman-Rawlings was renowned for her commitment to women’s rights and social development. In 1982, she founded the 31st December Women’s Movement, an organisation that empowered women to acquire vocational skills and financial independence, BBC News reported.

The movement, named after the date of her husband’s 1981 coup, is credited with influencing social policy and pushing for gender equality in Ghana. Her efforts were instrumental in the passage of the 1989 inheritance law and in embedding gender equality provisions within the 1992 Constitution.

A life of partnership and influence

Born in November 1948 in Cape Coast, Agyeman-Rawlings hailed from a middle-class background. She attended Achimota School, where she met her future husband, Jerry Rawlings. While he pursued a career in the Air Force, she studied art and textiles at university.

Their marriage in 1977 would soon become one of Ghana’s most prominent political unions. When Rawlings seized power in 1979 and again in 1981, Agyeman-Rawlings stood by his side, not just as a spouse but as a key adviser.

Family and political legacy

The couple had four children, including Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, a serving NDC Member of Parliament.

In 2012, Nana Konadu made history by contesting for the NDC’s presidential ticket, though she ultimately lost to then-President Mahama.

“She paved the way for women in Ghanaian politics. Her courage inspired a generation of women to believe they could lead," said former Minister Hanna Tetteh.

Ghana's parliament adjourns in her honour

Ghana’s Parliament has adjourned its sitting in honour of the late former first lady. Flags are expected to fly at half-mast as preparations begin for an official state funeral, Punch reported.

“She will forever be remembered as a pioneer who redefined the role of the first lady and fought tirelessly for gender equity,” Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

