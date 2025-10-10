The Kenyan Catholic Church has introduced a new altar wine, Mass Wine, to prevent the previous brand from being sold in bars

The new wine, imported and certified by the KCCB, was officially unveiled during National Prayer Day in Nakuru

Church authorities instructed all parishes to discontinue the old wine, emphasising its sacred purpose and ensuring proper distribution

The Kenyan Catholic Church has announced the immediate adoption of a new altar wine for Holy Mass, following concerns that the previous brand had become widely available in local bars.

New wine bears official certification

Catholics in Kenya Declares Immediate Change in Altar Wine: "Becoming a Favourite Drink In Bars"

Source: UGC

Simply labelled Mass Wine, the new sacramental drink carries the coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and an official signature to certify its authenticity.

“The newly approved wine is not for sale at any business outlet, but is imported and owned by the KCCB, and only distributed to the dioceses,” Archbishop of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, told the BBC.

Faithful welcome change

Catholics have welcomed the move, saying the old wine had lost its sanctity due to its commercial availability.

Wine used in Mass symbolises the blood of Jesus Christ and is typically consumed by the priest, though sometimes offered to the congregation.

“Vigilance on the quality and standards of the wine and hosts [bread used to symbolise the body of Christ] used in the Mass is given to the Catholic bishops of the country. This is reviewed from time to time,” Archbishop Muheria added.

Kenya catholics: Old wine widely sold

Previously distributed by a local manufacturer, the old wine was sold in liquor shops, bars, hotels, and supermarkets, raising concerns among church leaders.

“It has become common that unfortunately, the former wine is readily available in secular outlets and bars,” Archbishop Muheria told the BBC.

South African vintage chosen

After evaluating several options, the Church settled on a South African vintage.

The new wine was officially introduced to thousands of worshippers during this year’s National Prayer Day at the Subukia National Marian Shrine in Nakuru on Saturday.

“This is the only wine that will be used in Mass celebrations across the country, going forward,” said Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, KCCB chairman, holding a bottle of the new sacramental wine.

Priests directed on new guidelines

Church authorities have instructed all Catholic parishes to discontinue the old wine and familiarise themselves with new distribution guidelines and authorised outlets.

“This assures purity from source,” Archbishop Muheria emphasised.

The wine’s label reads:

“The fruit of the vine and the work of human hands will become our cup of joy”, reflecting its sacred role in the Eucharist.

Community supports initiative

Catholics in Kenya Declares Immediate Change in Altar Wine: "Becoming a Favourite Drink In Bars"

Source: Getty Images

Some parishioners praised the decision, highlighting that the old wine’s casual availability in shops had diminished its sacred significance.

“It is a valid step toward preserving the sacredness of the Eucharist and ensuring that only properly prepared wine is used for Mass,” one Catholic told the BBC.

Source: Legit.ng