The Kenyan Catholic Church has unveiled a new brand of altar wine, exclusively imported and distributed by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB)

This move follows concerns over the previous wine’s widespread availability in bars and shops, which many felt compromised its sacred purpose

The newly labelled Mass Wine was introduced during the National Prayer Day and is now the only wine authorised for use in Holy Mass across the country

The Kenyan Catholic Church has unveiled a new brand of altar wine, marking a significant shift in its liturgical practices.

The move comes after concerns that the previous wine had lost its sanctity due to widespread commercial availability.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops introduces certified sacramental wine exclusively for Holy Mass use. Photo credit: VictorKombo2/X

Source: Twitter

Here are the key facts surrounding the newly introduced Mass Wine.

1. New altar wine labelled ‘mass wine’ by KCCB

The new sacramental wine has been simply labelled “Mass Wine” and features the official coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB).

It also bears a signature to certify its authenticity, reinforcing its exclusive use for Holy Mass.

2. Wine exclusively imported and owned by KCCB

Archbishop of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, confirmed that the wine is not available for commercial sale.

“The newly approved wine is not for sale at any business outlet, but is imported and owned by the KCCB, and only distributed to the dioceses,” he told the BBC.

3. Previous wine widely available in bars and shops

The Church decided to replace the former altar wine after it became commonly sold in secular outlets.

“It has become common that unfortunately, the former wine is readily available in secular outlets and bars,” Archbishop Muheria said. This commercial exposure was seen as undermining the wine’s sacred purpose.

4. Faithful welcomed the change to preserve sanctity

Many members of the Catholic community expressed support for the change, citing concerns over the previous wine’s availability.

“It is a valid step toward preserving the sacredness of the Eucharist and ensuring that only properly prepared wine is used for Mass,” one Catholic told the BBC.

5. Wine composition regulated by canon law

According to Archbishop Muheria, the composition of altar wine is governed by the Catholic Church’s Canon Law.

He added, “Vigilance on the quality and standards of the wine and hosts [bread used to symbolise the body of Christ] used in the Mass is given to the Catholic bishops of the country. This is reviewed from time to time.”

6. New wine introduced at national prayer day

The new wine was officially introduced during this year’s National Prayer Day at the Subukia National Marian Shrine in Nakuru.

Thousands of worshippers witnessed the launch, which marked the beginning of its nationwide use.

7. South African vintage chosen after careful review

After evaluating several options, the Church settled on a South African vintage. Archbishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba, chairman of the KCCB, declared, “This is the only wine that will be used in Mass celebrations across the country, going forward.”

8. Churches directed to discontinue old wine

Archbishop Makumba instructed all Catholic churches in Kenya to stop using the previous wine. Priests were urged to familiarise themselves with the new distribution guidelines and authorised outlets to ensure compliance.

9. Label reflects sacred purpose of the wine

The label on the new wine reads: “The fruit of the vine and the work of human hands will become our cup of joy.” This phrase underscores the wine’s spiritual significance in the celebration of the Eucharist.

10. Altar Wine consumption varies by Diocese

Known locally as divai in Swahili, altar wine is consumed differently across dioceses depending on the liturgical season and church activity. Demand typically peaks during Easter, Christmas, and other major religious events.

New altar wine replaces old brand sold in bars, reinforcing sacred Catholic rituals across Kenya. Photo credit: Pool/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Altar wine changed by Catholic pastors

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kenyan Catholic Church has announced the immediate adoption of a new altar wine for Holy Mass, following concerns that the previous brand had become widely available in local bars.

Simply labelled Mass Wine, the new sacramental drink carries the coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and an official signature to certify its authenticity.

Source: Legit.ng