Malaysia has reached an agreement with Ocean Infinity to resume the search for missing flight MH370, nearly a decade after its disappearance

Advanced maritime technology will be deployed to scour a 5,790-square-mile area of the southern Indian Ocean under a "no find, no fee" arrangement

The government emphasised its commitment to solving one of aviation’s greatest mysteries and providing closure for the families of the victims

Malaysia – Malaysia has formally agreed to resume the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 with Ocean Infinity, an ocean exploration firm, Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook announced on March 18, 2025.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, vanished in 2014 while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard, marking one of the world's most enigmatic aviation disasters.

Airplane Carrying 227 Passengers Goes Missing, Search Resumes After 10 Years

Source: Getty Images

The renewed seabed search operations will cover approximately 5,790 square miles in the southern Indian Ocean under a “no find, no fee” arrangement.

Search based on advanced maritime technology

Ocean Infinity will receive $70 million if the wreckage is successfully located, a deal aimed at bringing closure to the families of MH370 victims.

The firm previously conducted two unsuccessful search attempts in 2018, following collaborative efforts by Malaysia, Australia, and China to explore a 120,000 square-kilometre area using satellite data.

With cutting-edge maritime technology, Ocean Infinity has deployed vessels capable of operating in challenging ocean conditions, although experts warn of potential risks in the search zone, where waves up to 20 metres have been recorded.

Risk and reward in open ocean operations

Former Australian naval officer Peter Waring described the deployment of Ocean Infinity’s vessels as revolutionary, equating the technological leap to the transition from sail to steam in the 19th century.

However, he emphasised the dangers of open ocean searches, where “catastrophic” scenarios can arise due to the isolation and harsh conditions.

With the nearest port being in Perth, search teams face significant logistical challenges in the event of equipment failure or other emergencies.

Hope for closure after years of uncertainty

Loke Siew Fook reiterated the government’s commitment to solving the MH370 mystery and providing closure for the families of the victims.

A vessel tasked with locating the wreckage had already been deployed to the Indian Ocean last month, as revealed by ship tracking data, even before the agreement with Ocean Infinity was finalised.

The minister noted that the contract is expected to span an 18-month period, although further details remain undisclosed.

Airplane Carrying 227 Passengers Goes Missing, Search Resumes After 10 Years

Source: Getty Images

Missing plane found, no survivors expected

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Coast Guard has confirmed that the wreckage of a small plane that went missing on February 6 has been found, with three people confirmed dead.

The Cessna Caravan, operated by Bering Air, had ten people on board when contact was lost approximately 12 miles offshore.

According to BBC, the wreckage was located 34 miles southeast of Nome, its intended destination from Unalakleet. US Transport Secretary Sean Duffy urged the public to "say a prayer tonight for the 10 souls who lost their lives on the Bering Air flight in Alaska."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng