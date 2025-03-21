A massive fire near Heathrow Airport caused a power outage, shutting down Europe’s busiest flight hub for an entire day and affecting over 1,350 flights

Authorities are investigating the blaze, which occurred at an electrical substation, but have found no evidence of foul play

The disruption is expected to last several days, with diverted flights, stranded passengers, and logistical challenges across the aviation sector

London, United Kingdom – A large fire near Heathrow Airport on March 21, 2025, caused a power outage that led to the shutdown of Europe’s busiest flight hub for an entire day, disrupting global travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers.

The blaze, which occurred at an electrical substation located around two miles from the airport, knocked out both primary and backup power supplies, according to Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Source: Getty Images

The closure affected at least 1,350 flights, with the fallout expected to last several days as airlines and passengers scrambled to reschedule plans.

Diverted flights and stranded passengers

When the airport shut down, 120 flights were already in the air, many of which were diverted to alternate destinations, including Gatwick Airport outside London, Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris, and Ireland’s Shannon Airport.

Travellers faced significant challenges as they sought alternate routes to their destinations. Lawrence Hayes, a passenger on a Virgin Atlantic flight from New York, described his experience:

“We were diverted to Glasgow, and now I have to take a train to London. It’s going to be an incredibly long day.” Budget airline Ryanair stepped in to provide eight rescue flights between Dublin and Stansted to assist stranded passengers.

Investigations underway into cause of the fire

Residents of west London reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing a fireball and smoke billowing into the sky.

While authorities have found no evidence of foul play, the Metropolitan Police counterterrorism command has taken the lead on the investigation due to the fire’s impact on critical national infrastructure.

Officials are working closely with the London Fire Brigade to determine the cause, with Miliband confirming that the fire took seven hours to control. There was “no suggestion” of suspicious activity, according to initial reports.

Ripple effects on airlines and airports

The closure of Heathrow disrupted not only passenger travel but also cargo operations and crew schedules.

Aviation consultant Anita Mendiratta explained that the recovery process would take two to four days as airlines reposition aircraft and staff. Heathrow Airport cautioned passengers against travelling to the airport until operations resume.

National Rail also cancelled all train services to and from Heathrow, exacerbating transportation woes for affected travellers.

Heathrow’s significance in global aviation

Heathrow is a critical hub for international travel, having served over 6.3 million passengers in January 2025—the busiest January on record for the airport.

While the disruption did not reach the scale of the 2010 Icelandic volcano eruption, which caused months of trans-Atlantic air travel chaos, the incident highlighted the vulnerability of major aviation hubs to infrastructure-related crises.

Source: Legit.ng