In a traditional ceremony, Nomcebo Zuma, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, confirmed her engagement to King Mswati III of Eswatini

The announcement was made during the annual Reed Dance, where hundreds of women and girls performed for the monarch

This engagement intertwines two prominent African families, steeped in tradition and controversy

In a vibrant display of tradition and culture, Nomcebo Zuma, the 21-year-old daughter of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, confirmed her engagement to King Mswati III of Eswatini during the annual Reed Dance ceremony on Monday.

The event, held at the Ludzidzini Royal Village, saw the participation of approximately 5,000 people, including hundreds of women and girls who danced for the monarch.

Daughter of former South African President, confirmed her engagement to Eswatini’s King. Photo credit: Emmanuel Croset/Getty Images

Source: UGC

King to marry Nomcebo Zuma

The Reed Dance, a days-long ceremony, serves as a rite of passage for young women and an opportunity for King Mswati, 56, to select a new wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The king, who already has at least 14 wives and 25 children, has been known to choose brides from among the dancers.

Nomcebo Zuma's participation as the "liphovela" or royal fiancée was announced by Mswati's brother last week.

During the evening ceremony, she joined other young women in colorful traditional attire, some wielding imitation swords and shields, as they performed before the king and his entourage, TRT Africa and Guardian UK confirmed.

Jacob Zuma to marry Eswatini King

Jacob Zuma, 82, who has at least 20 children and was forced to resign as South Africa's president in 2018 amid corruption allegations, is also known for his polygamous lifestyle.

The engagement of Nomcebo Zuma to King Mswati III marks a significant moment in the intertwining of two prominent African families, steeped in tradition and controversy.

Lady, 24, marries 85-year-old man

In a heartwarming story shared by Legit.ng, a young woman named Miracle Pogue from Starkville, Mississippi, USA, recently tied the knot with her 85-year-old partner, Charles Pogue, despite their 61-year age difference.

Charles, who used to work in real estate and is now retired, first encountered his much younger partner in 2019 at a laundromat, where their friendship began to blossom.

Source: Legit.ng