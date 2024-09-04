Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and his wives garnered significant attention online after he welcomed a newborn from Olori Ashley

Ooni took to Instagram to announce the good news, as he appreciated God for providing the blessing in his household

The third wife of the monarch extended her excitement online as she reacted to her co-wife's latest bundle of joy

There appears to be more unity and love amongst some of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi's wives following his wife Olori Ashley's newborn.

Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Afolashade, welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Ooni's third wife celebrates Olori Ashley. Credit: @hrm_queentobi

Source: Instagram

On September 3, 2024, the Yoruba monarch took to his official Instagram page to make an announcement about the new prince that has been added to the royal family.

Following that his third wife, Olori Tobi, has shown affection for her rival, Olori Ashley.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ooni expressed thankfulness to God for the wonderful things He has done.

Queen Ashley shared that despite nearly a decade of opposition to her relationship with the monarch, God ultimately granted them victory. She revealed that last year was particularly challenging as they suffered the loss of twins, but throughout it all, God remained faithful.

In her king's comment section, Olori Tobi, who welcomed a set of twins this year, congratulated the new parents. S

he wrote, "Congratulations Us. Ire a kari l'ase Eledumare".

See her post below:

Ooni's third wife congratulated as co-wife, Olori Ashley as she welcomes a baby boy. Credit: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Queen Tobi Phillips, the wife of Ooni of Ife, left many swooning over her lately after she shared her beautiful studio moments during her pregnancy.

The highly respected Yoruba monarch had announced the arrival of his newborn twins a few days ago.

Ooni's adorable queen, in her post, appreciated her creator for consoling her for her troubles.

How Ooni of Ife's ex-queen celebrated son's 3rd birthday

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s first son, Prince Tadenikawo, was celebrated specially on his third birthday.

The little boy turned three on November 18, 2023, and his mother, the former queen Silekunola Naomi, wrote a sweet note on social media to mark the occasion.

The former Ife queen also posted a series of adorable photos of the celebrant. He recreated his father’s royal outfit and posed in some of the snaps. The cute pics left many fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng